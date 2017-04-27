With Rondo likely out and Butler hurting, Bulls face elimination

Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (8) fouls Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, center, who was covering forward Jimmy Butler (21) during the first quarter in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Boston, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

The Chicago Bulls are 0-for-3 when it comes to figuring out how to beat the Boston Celtics without Rajon Rondo.

Now facing a must-win Game 6 on Friday at the United Center, they'll have one last chance to get it right.

The Bulls spent the night in Boston after their 108-97 loss in Game 5, then coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters on a conference call it's still not likely Rondo returns from a broken right thumb suffered in the second game of the series.

"Nothing's changed as of now," Hoiberg said. "We had a film session in the hotel this morning. Obviously, we didn't do anything on the court before we left. Rajon most likely will come in and work out (Thursday) night. It's still a longshot that he's back on the court, at least in this series."

Meanwhile, the Bulls also are concerned about the health of all-star Jimmy Butler. Butler downplayed the situation after Game 5, but Hoiberg confirmed Butler is dealing with a left-knee issue.

"Well, he's got some soreness, there's no denying that," Hoiberg said. "Jimmy's a warrior; he's fighting through it. He's going to continue to do so. He'll get treatment around the clock. He's done a great job being diligent with his treatments."

In Game 5, Butler took just 2 shots and didn't score in the fourth quarter, when the Bulls were outscored 29-16.

The Bulls played well Wednesday until the final six minutes, and that's usually when Butler takes control of the offense. With Butler struggling, Hoiberg used Dwyane Wade at point guard most of the time.

"Jimmy did have the ball in his hands some in that fourth quarter. We ran a couple drop backs for him, as well as used him as the facilitator," Hoiberg said.

"But the ball was in Dwyane's hands a lot. He (Butler) will get treatment tonight a couple times, get it again tomorrow before the game and hopefully will be good to go once 7:00 rolls around."

Hoiberg felt fairly certain Butler will play in Game 6. The Bulls need a victory to force Game 7 in Boston, which would start at noon Sunday. If they can't snap their three-game losing streak, their season is over.

The Bulls pulled off a pair of stunning victories at Boston to begin the series, when Rondo picked apart the Celtics' defense.

Replacement point guards Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams were ineffective in Games 3 and 4, prompting the Bulls to give Isaiah Canaan his first start of the entire season. Hoiberg said Canaan will start again in Game 6.

"We had a really good thing going with Rajon," Hoiberg said. "Our flow was excellent, our pace was really good. Just getting the ball down the floor early and getting a quick strike before the defense is set was something we were having a lot of success with."

Hoiberg mentioned trying to play at a fast pace, no matter who brings the ball up, which is something the Bulls didn't do much in Game 5.

Canaan isn't really a true point guard. The Bulls were hoping he could bring some 3-point shooting when they signed him last summer.

More often than not in Game 5, Wade and Butler initiated the offense and Canaan played off the ball. Canaan is playing because he has had the most success trying to slow down Celtics star Isaiah Thomas.

When keeping Thomas from getting into the lane, the Bulls' defense has done fairly well. The 5-foot-9 guard is just 2-for-19 from 3-point range in the last two games.

In reality, the Bulls missed a great opportunity in Game 5. They played well for three quarters and should have been ahead by about 8 points instead of 2 heading into the fourth.

They gave up too many offensive rebounds, along with some bad mistakes that led to easy Boston baskets. Playing with a lead in the fourth quarter might have led to a completely different outcome.

"We're still confident," Hoiberg said. "It's 3-2. Three (other) series are in the same situation with teams going home and hopefully holding serve and forcing this to a Game 7, where anything can happen.

"You've to to go out there and continue to fight, continue to try to find things that made us successful."

