Softball: Oriatti, Stevenson power past Carmel

Emma Oriatti hit a grand slam for one of three home runs for Stevenson's softball team, as the Patriots beat Carmel Catholic 16-8 in a nonconference game Thursday.

Vera Pflugradt and Mic Faunce also homered for Stevenson (9-11). Alana Labaschin added 4 hits and 2 RBI for the Patriots, and Gina Shanley drove in 3 runs.

Riley Housinger was the winning pitcher.

Wauconda 11, Antioch 9: Mallory Carver hit a 3-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap a thrilling win for the Bulldogs in Northern Lake County action.

Carver (4 RBI) and Alex Steffens (double) both went 2-for-5 for Wauconda.

Avery Malicki singled and doubled for Antioch.

Grayslake Central 5, Grant 4: The Rams completed a season sweep of the Bulldogs in Northern Lake County action, winning on Lexi Waigand's walk-off double.

The game was tied at 4-4 with the Rams batting in the bottom of the seventh when Waigand delivered against Sydney Goessele. It was Waigand's second double of the game.

Grant took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Sarah Gallivan's homer.

Reagen Radke earned the win, allowing 4 runs, 5 hits, striking out seven and walking none in a complete-game effort.

Erin Bengston also homered for Grant.