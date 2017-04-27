Softball: Larkin to host Swing For A Cure event Saturday

The first Swing For A Cure Brian Smith Memorial fundraiser softball doubleheader between Larkin and St. Edward will take place at the Larkin softball field in Elgin on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

Organized by Larkin coach Anne Vogt, the event was created to honor the memory of Brian Smith by raising money and awareness for pancreatic cancer.

Smith, an Elgin area resident, was an amazing father, friend, and St. Edward/Larkin softball supporter who earlier this year lost his battle with pancreatic cancer. His daughter, Natalie Kim, played softball for St. Edward and later coached at Larkin with Vogt.

"This special event will be a great way for the softball community and friends to express their love and support for the Smith family while raising awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer research," said Vogt.

Throughout the event, a raffle will be held for items donated by local businesses and friends. Additionally, memorial game T-shirts, food, and drink will be available for purchase.

All event proceeds and individual monetary donations will go to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in memory of Brian Smith.

Thursday's results

Burlington Central 8, Woodstock 1: Julia Barnes scattered 4 hits and had 11 strikeouts with 2 walks as the Rockets (9-6, 6-1) won in the Kishwaukee River. Gretchen Schrubbe, Lindsay Jamrozek and Alisyn Catenacci each had doubles for BC and Danielle Yurgil added 2 hits.

Prairie Ridge 13, Cary-Grove 0: Kelly Johnson had 2 hits for Cary-Grove (2-14, 2-8) in this Fox Valley Conference game.

Huntley 10, CL Central 2: Sofia Tenuta had 3 hits while Caitlin Brown (3 RBI) and Rylie Porretto (2B, 3 RBI) added 2 hits each to lead Huntley (16-4, 9-0) to an FVC win. Winning pitcher Tiffany Giese (15-3), who allowed 7 hits with 3 strikeouts and no walks, added a double and 3 stolen bases for the Red Raiders while Kendra Mitchell had an RBI and Autumn Kasal a triple and an RBI.

McHenry 6, CL South 3: Kyra Swartz had a triple and Lauren Schoen added a double for Crystal Lake South (13-7, 6-4) in its FVC loss.

St. Charles East 7, Downers South 6: Rylee Stout cranked a walk off grand slam home run to lift the Saints (18-4) to this nonconference win. She also had a double in the win, while Sarah Kreiner and Sara Campagna added 2 hits each. Delaney Devor picked up the win in the circle.

Riverside-Brookfield 1, ACC 0: Danielle Brown was the tough-luck loser for Aurora Central despite striking out 14 and walking only 1. Jessica Eallonardo had a double for the Chargers (14-6-1, 5-3 Metro Suburban).

Glenbard East 13, Larkin 3: Alexa Urbanik tripled and Jenny Beltran had a double and 2 RBI for Larkin in its Upstate Eight crossover loss.

Rosary 8, DePaul Prep 3: Xandria Olsen homered while Aubrey Fisher (2 hits, 2 RBI) and Mikayla Cassidy (2 hits) each had doubles for Rosary (12-5, 8-0) in the GCAC. Anna VanGundy added 2 hits and Abby Young 2 RBI for the Royals. Maura VanBoagert was the winning pitcher, allowing 8 hits with 7 strikeouts and 1 walk.