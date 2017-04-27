Girls soccer: Burlington Central ties Bartlett at Naperville invite

Burlington Central 1, Bartlett 1: The Rockets and Hawks battled to a 1-1 tie at the Naperville Invite played at Barrington. Tabitha Evans scored on an assist by Jenna Dombrowski for the Hawks (8-6-2). Nykia Wetterman made 3 saves. Jordan King scored an unassisted goal for BC (13-2-2) while goalie Erin Rafferty made 7 saves.

Elgin 4, East Aurora 1: In Upstate Eight crossover action, Sofia Mari had 2 goals while Kylie Graves had 1 goal and 1 assist in a win for the Maroons (8-6-3). Makenna Downing had 1 goal, Brittany Dazzo garnered 2 assists and Nancy Garcia had 1 while keepers Hannah Erickson (1 save) and Margie Troyke (5 saves) stymied the Tomcats.

CL South 4, CL Central 0: The Gators (11-1-1, 2-0) won their sixth straight with a Fox Valley Conference win over their crosstown rivals. Jess Schoenfeldt led the way with 2 goals and 1 assist. Taylor Bittenbender and Margaret Fitzpatrick also tallied goals while Emily Warren added 2 assists. Jenna Ross also had 1 assist and keeper Annika Sevcik made 3 saves for her eighth shutout.

Dundee-Crown 3, McHenry 0: The Chargers (6-8, 3-3) got a FVC win over the Warriors thanks to Sam Christensen's 2 goal, 1 assist performance. Rylee Quillen scored D-C's first goal in the 27th minute while Taylor Coffman and Katelyn Skibinski added assists late. Keeper Diana Santillian-Ceja didn't need any saves for the shutout.

Huntley 7, Hampshire 0: The Red Raiders (6-5-2, 2-3) got an easy FVC win over the Whips as Avery Fitzgerald had a hat trick to go with 1 assist. Alyssa Xanos topped 2 goals while Brenna Keegan and Madelynn Hill added 1 each. Taylor Kauffman dished 2 assists while Hannah Schloer, Sam Heustis and Jordan Klein each had 1 and Abbey Brown managed 3 saves in net for the shutout.

Kaneland 1, Morris 0: Lindsay Penkala's goal off Gabrielle Faletto's assist in the first half is all the Knights (9-5, 2-2) needed to get a Northern Illinois Big XII East win.

Harvest Christian 3, Schaumburg Christian 0: In Northeastern Athletic action, Emma Stotz, Taylor Keeran and Sonja Jenkins all found the net in a win for the Lions (7-5-4, 4-1). Abby Lopez and Rebecca Gafrick added assists, and a shutout for keeper Isa Garcia came on 4 saves.

ACC 2, Illiana Christian 1: The Chargers (9-3-2) rallied from a 1-goal halftime deficit in Metro Suburban action. Shannon Lopresti and Anna Dudziak offered goals while Victoria Opperman notched 1 assist. Goalie Alex Montalbano was credited with 9 saves.