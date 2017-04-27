Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 4/27/2017 7:43 PM

Blackhawks sign forward Noel

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

The Blackhawks came to terms with forward Nathan Noel on a three-year entry-level deal Thursday. Noel, a fourth-round pick by the Hawks last year, tied his career high with 24 goals with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season. That tied for fifth on the team.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account