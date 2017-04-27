Blackhawks sign forward Noel

The Blackhawks came to terms with forward Nathan Noel on a three-year entry-level deal Thursday. Noel, a fourth-round pick by the Hawks last year, tied his career high with 24 goals with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season. That tied for fifth on the team.
