Wolves advance to Central Division finals

The Chicago Wolves scored two power-play goals in the opening five minutes to set the tone for a 3-2 triumph over the Charlotte Checkers in a winner-take-all Game 5 on Wednesday night at Allstate Arena.

Kenny Agostino and Andrew Agozzino tallied early, but rookie center Adam Musil's short-handed goal in the second period stood up as the game-winner that guided the Wolves to the Central Division Semifinals victory.

Top-seeded Chicago (3-2) advances to face Grand Rapids or Milwaukee in the Central Division Finals, which will start next week at Allstate Arena.

Ville Husso (3-1-1) posted 31 saves to earn the win for Chicago. Michael Leighton (0-1-0) took the loss in relief for Charlotte. He entered the game 4:28 into the first period after Tom McCollum allowed Agostino's and Agozzino's power-play goals.