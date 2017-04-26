Dent releases statement, thanking Blackhawks, IceHogs

Former Rockford IceHogs coach Ted Dent, whom the Blackhawks fired Tuesday, released a statement to the Daily Herald on Wednesday.

It read:

"I have been very fortunate to be with the IceHogs for the past 10 years and head coach for the past six seasons. My family has grown up here and it's been nothing but a great experience raising my family in Rockford.

"I'm going to miss all the relationships I have formed with the people I have worked with and all of the great people in this community as well.

"I take away knowing I did my very best for this city and organization and helped develop over 80 players to the NHL during my time here. ...

"It's time for a new challenge in my life and I'm eager for the next opportunity wherever that may be.

"Thank you to the Blackhawks, the IceHogs, the media and to all of the people in the Rockford and surrounding area that have become part of our family over the past 10 years."

The Hawks, who were swept from the Stanley Cup playoffs by Nashville last week, also let assistant coach Mike Kitchen go Monday.

Dent and his wife, Katherine, have three children. He played college hockey at St. Lawrence University, then went on to play parts of four seasons in the minor leagues. He became an assistant in Rockford in 2006 and was promoted to head coach in 2011.