updated: 4/26/2017 11:03 AM

Bulls guard Rajon Rondo won't play tonight against Celtics

  • With a cast on his right thumb, Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo, center sits on the bench during the first quarter in Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Chicago, Friday, April 21, 2017.

    With a cast on his right thumb, Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo, center sits on the bench during the first quarter in Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Chicago, Friday, April 21, 2017.

 
Mike McGraw
 
 

Injured Bulls guard Rajon Rondo will not play in Game 5 tonight against the Celtics, he told reporters in Boston.

"No I'm not playing. I got an X-ray (Tuesday). The thumb is still the same. It's still broke," Rondo explained. "I knew last week it wasn't going to be fixed in a week. My finger is broken. I don't know if people misunderstood what the cast was for; I had a torn ligament in my wrist so that was the purpose of the cast. My thumb and my cast were two different things.

Rondo was brilliant in the first two games of this Eastern Conference series, when the Bulls won twice at Boston. He tied a franchise record with 14 assists in Game 2. Rondo broke the thumb in the second half of Game 2 and the Bulls offense hasn't been the same without him.

Both Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg and Rondo said no decision has been made regarding Game 6 in Chicago on Friday.

"Too early to say. Just here to support my team.," Rondo said.

On Tuesday at Bulls practice, Rondo dribbled the ball and took a variety of shots with his left hand, from 3-pointers to floaters. He also hoisted a few shots with his sore right hand, providing slight hope that he might be able to return before the series ends.

