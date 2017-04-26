Baseball: Fremd shows fine finishing form

Fremd 10, Hoffman Estates 4: Fremd's baseball team was shut out through the first 4 innings but finished with a flourish in a 10-4 victory over visiting Hoffman Estates on Wednesday.

Fremd scored twice in the fifth, then had 8 runs against Hawks relievers in the sixth on their way to an MSL West victory and a series split with Hoffman Estates.

Tommy Josten had the two biggest swings for Fremd, going 2-for-2 with a homer and triple along with a walk to finish with 5 RBI.

Lucas Seidel also had 2 hits, and Nate Hill went 2-for-2 with 2 RBI for the Vikes (9-10, 4-4).

Dylan Bloom doubled twice for Hoffman Estates (4-10, 3-5), and Jim Kliver finished 3-for-4 with 3 RBI.

Jon Keller pitched the first 5 innings for the Hawks, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits while striking out seven.

Victor Fujiu went the distance for Fremd. He allowed 6 hits and struck out three.

Prospect 15, Hersey 7: The visiting Knights scored 8 runs on the second inning and were on the verge of ending this one early before Hersey rallied with 3 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Prospect ended up scoring in every inning but the first and the seventh. Leading a 17-hit effort were Richie Baczek (3-for-4, double, RBI, walk) and, with 2 hits each, Ryan Howe, Grant Whitebloom, Nick Ergastolo and John Morgan.

John Czseslowski and Ryan Roggeman had doubles for Prospect (10-8, 7-1), which remains tied for the MSL East lead with Buffalo Grove. Howe, Whitebloom and Roggeman each drove in 3 runs.

Czseslowski pitched 6 innings, allowing 1 earned run to get the win.

Alberto Garcia had 2 hits to lead the effort for Hersey (6-11-1, 2-6).

Palatine 9, Conant 2: J.T. Streepy finished 3-for-4 with a double and 5 RBI as the visiting Pirates claimed a series sweep.

Joshua Stitt had 3 hits and 2 RBI, and Jake Moertl had 2 hits for Palatine (11-8, 6-2),which remained 2 games behind Barrington in the MSL West race.

Pirates junior starter Evan Daly pitched a complete game, allowing 7 hits and single runs in the first and sixth innings. He finished with 6 strikeouts.

Tyler Hedmen hit a solo homer for Conant, and Mason Sykes drove in the other run for the Cougars (6-13, 2-6).

Elk Grove 8, Rolling Meadows 1: Ryne Singsank finished 2-for-3 with a double, triple and 2 RBI and Austin Brown went 2-for-2 with a triple to lead the visiting Grenadiers in MSL East play.

AJ Navarro contributed 3 hits as Elk Grove (7-11, 3-5) generated 13 hits.

Xander Rojahn earned the victory after allowing 4 hits and 4 walks with 7 strikeouts over 6 innings.

Donnie Mrofcza, Jack Kane, Matt Lothery and Nate Pardini had the hits for Rolling Meadows (3-14, 1-7).

Willowbrook 7, Leyden 3: The host Eagles held a 3-1 lead after the second inning, during which Matt Ozanic, Justin Borges and Justin Aleman drove in runs.

But Willowbrook regained the lead in the fourth inning and added to it in the sixth to claim a West Suburban Gold win.

Jonathan Kelso paced the Warriors (9-4) with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate.

Barrington 19, Schaumburg 5 (5 inn.): Blake Gosswein hit a 3-run homer in the first inning and had plenty of teammates find success at the plate as the West Division leaders stayed unbeaten against MSL foes.

Tyler Trojan, Tyler Acosta and Sean Davis each had 2 hits, and each doubled.

Will Yorton drove in 2 runs, Jeff Korus stole 2 bases and Davis finished with 4 RBI as the Broncos (18-5, 8-0) drew a total of 6 walks.

Brooks Gosswein (5 IP, 5 earned runs) got the victory.

Jack Lancaster finished 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBI for the visiting Saxons (5-14, 0-8).