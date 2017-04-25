Softball: Mundelein powers past Zion-Benton

Meghan Ehemann, Peyton Pribyl and Kendall Klatt all homered for Mundelein's softball team, and the host Mustangs pounded out 20 hits in a 15-9 win over Zion-Benton in North Suburban Conference action Tuesday.

Ehemann also doubled and drove in 4 runs, finishing 3-for-5. Kaitlyn Griffin was also 3-for-5 with a double and 2 RBI for the Mustangs, and Molly Podraza went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Pribyl (2 RBI), winning pitcher Breanna Adams, Kira Buckner (double), Oliva Michalski (double, RBI), Klatt (2 RBI) each had 2 hits.

Stevenson 16, Lake Forest 5: Hot hitting by Stevenson yielded three hitters with 3 hits apiece, including Vera Pflugradt, Emma Oriatti (3RBI) and Mic Faunce (3RBI). Three other hitters had 2 hits apiece, including Alana Labaschin (2RBI), Anna Fossier (2RBI) and Gina Shanley. Riley Housinger was the winning pitcher and Alyssa Pauley factored into 11 of the 18 outs. She had no errors.

Antioch 9, Grayslake North 2: Ashley Stephens and Deighton Butenschoen each had 2 hits to lead Antioch (13-3, 5-1) in Northern Lake County action.

Grayslake North had 6 errors in the loss.

On the bright side, Faith Standerski went 3-for-4 with a double and triple for the Knights for the third game in a row.

Jenna Pozezinski and Carissa Popp each had 2 hits for Grayslake North, which falls to 8-12 overall and 3-4 in NLCC action.

Grayslake Central 10, Wauconda 9: A walk-off double led Grayslake Central to a narrow victory. The game was tied at 9-9 with the Rams batting in the bottom of the ninth when Nicole Buerger doubled off of Kayla Serio, driving in one run.

Reagen Radke earned the win for Grayslake Central. She pitched eight innings, striking out 12.

Grayslake Central had 13 hits in the game. Breanna Albert, Elisa Koshy, Heraty, and Smigielski each had multiple hits.

Wauconda finished with 10 hits. Taylor Lambert, Redmann, and Steffens each rolled up multiple hits.

Lake Zurich 11, Waukegan 0: Elizabeth Chialdikas, Julia Zaucha and Taylor Zelich each had 3 hits for Lake Zurich and Jessica Puccinelli had 2 hits, including 2 doubles.

Winning pitcher Taylor Zelich had 9 strikeouts and did not allow a hit over five innings.

Lake Zurich is now 11-8 on the season.

Vernon Hills 16, Maine East: Vernon Hills cruised to a Central Suburban League victory.

Warren 3, Libertyville 2: Caitlyn Britton and Erika Jimenez each had 2 hits for Warren while Emily Hilldale led Libertyville with 2 hits.

Grant 11, Round Lake 0: Erin Bengston, Becca Wold, Liz Schram and Megan Mitchell each had 2 hits for Grant.

Grayslake Central 9, Deerfield 0: On Monday, Reagen Radke pitched a 3-hit shutout and Elisa Koshy hit her seventh homer of the season in the nonconference game.

Radke (10-3) posted 8 strikeouts and 1 walk, as the Rams improved to 14-4. Morgan Smigielski went 3-for-3. Koshy was 3-for-4 and doubled as well, and Brooke Heraty went 2-for-4.