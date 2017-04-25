Breaking News Bar
 
Softball: Hersey a hit again

Daily Herald report

Hersey, which had a 28-hit game last week, produced 22 more in an 18-4 nonconference softball win at St. Viator on Tuesday in Arlington Heights.

Leading the way was Northern Illinois-bound Katie Wingerter, who went 4-for-4 with 2 doubles.

"They always say hitting is contagious," said Hersey coach Molly Freeman, whose team is off to a 12-4 start. "We're seeing the ball well and being aggressive at the plate. That's all we ask of them and they are following our hitting philosophy."

Other multiple hitters for the Huskies were winning pitcher Brianna Luciano (3-for-4, home run), Hannah Graff (3-for-4), Makayla Tsagalis (3-for-4), Remy Gerew (3-for-4, double), Jodie Hermann (2-for-4, 1 double), Sarah Bailitz (2-for-2) and Sofia Cano (2-for-3)

It was Luciano's first career homer, and the sophomore (9-4) tossed an 8-hitter with 3 strikeouts.

Grace Kaiser and Cam VanValkenburg each had 2 hits and a RBI for the Lions (9-5) while teammate Jenna Breslin had a double. Cece Kaiser drove in the other 2 runs.

Maine West 2, Highland Park 1: Senior Allison Eby (2-2) threw a 3-hitter with 7 strikeouts as host Maine West improved to 6-10 and 3-1 in the CSL North.

The Warriors' runs came in the first two innings with Allison Pearson and Amanda Bryne getting the RBI.

Katelyn Aragon (2-for-3) and Gabrielle Demma (double) scored the runs.

Anne Lipinski was the Warriors' other multiple hitter, going 2-for-4.

