updated: 4/25/2017 11:00 PM

Girls soccer: Wilhelm gets shutout No. 10 as Antioch prevails

Daily Herald report

Antioch 2, Grayslake Central 0: Goalie Monica Wilhelm got her 10th shutout of the season as Antioch got a Northern Lake County Conference win.

Wilhelm had 3 saves on the day.

Rachel Moore and Karina Steitz scored goals for the Sequoits, who move to 11-4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

Moore now has 16 goals on the season.

Wauconda 8, North Chicago 0: Wauconda scored all of its goals in the first half.

Kayla Wisniewski recorded a hat trick with 3 goals. She also had an assist.

Wisniewski now has 50 goals in her high school career, 15 this season.

Warren 5, Lake Zurich 4: Warren scored 4 goals after halftime to make up a 2-1 deficit and get the win.

Lindsey Hardiman had 3 goals while Kaitlyn Chomko had 3 assists.

Goalie Skylar Reilly had 4 saves for the Blue Devils, who are 11-1 on the season and 3-0 in the North Suburban Conference.

For Lake Zurich, Rebecca Kubin had 3 goals while Kristin Brousseau had a goal and 2 assists.

Goalie Madison Hart had 8 saves.

Lake Zurich is now 12-3 overall and 2-1 in the NSC.

Lake Forest, 1, Libertyville 0: Libertyville suffered the shutout loss in North Suburban Conference action.

Article Comments ()
