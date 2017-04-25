Girls soccer: Glenbrook North turns away Vernon Hills' comeback try

A late comeback was in the making for the Vernon Hills girls soccer team, with a shot at the Central Suburban North title hanging in the balance.

The newest member in the league, the Cougars had their chances -- until the Spartans scored a go-ahead goal in the final minutes.

Vernon Hills fell to host Glenbrook North 2-1 in a CSL North match in Northbrook on Tuesday night.

The outcome leaves Glenbrook North (7-2-3) still unbeaten in league play at 3-0, while Vernon Hills (6-3-2) fell to 2-1 with 2 league games remaining.

"Overall, (GBN) wanted it more and they had the technical ability and speed," Vernon Hills coach Mike McCaulou said. "We're playing all 3A schools except for Deerfield. I do like the big dogs -- to be the best, you have to beat the best.

"To be honest, a team like this will definitely help us for the playoffs."

The Cougars worked their way back from a 1-0 deficit, tying the game in the 69th minute as Madelyn Woodrow found the back of the net off a pass from Marley Reback.

"I was seeing Marley (Reback) with the ball and I was trying to open up for her," said Woodrow, who scored her first goal of the season. "It was a good pass from her, and I made a good run for it. We were playing a competitive team to go against."

It appeared Vernon Hills had the momentum at that point.

But the Spartans got the winning goal off a free kick. Melissa Tucker sent a long kick toward the goal; it bounced and got loose in front of the net, and Samantha Cramin knocked in the game-winner in the 76th minute.

"Second half, we came out and we were the better team," McCaulou said. "(Glenbrook North) utilized the counter-attack really well. Obviously, speed and pace is good to have on your side. It's something that we don't have. We did show a little bit of heart to equalize."

Emily Charen scored the first goal for the Spartans after taking a pass from Emily Porta in the 14th minute of the first half, and the Cougars felt fortunate to only be trailing 1-0 going into the break as Glenbrook North had multiple chances at goals. Vernon Hills keeper Alex Napierkowski had 11 stops in the game.

"I'd say in the first half we were moving the ball and getting the better of the chances," Glenbrook North coach Craig Loch said. "We had a handful of chances that we should've finished. Second half, we let (Vernon Hills) hang around, and when you let a good team like them do that, then they will make you pay for it.

"We were lucky enough to stay composed for the last five minutes. We got a good bounce and put it in the back of the net -- enough to get a win out of it."