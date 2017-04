This week's girls soccer Top 20

Girls soccer

Team Comment

1. Naperville North (10-0-1) Lockridge helps lock down defense

2. Geneva (12-0-0) A Naperville Invitational quarterfinalist

3. St. Charles North (9-0-1) Won Showdown bracket in PKs

4. Barrington (11-1-0) Fillies have 10 shutouts already

5. Neuqua Valley (6-2-2) Another Naperville tourney quarterfinalist

6. Batavia (11-0-0) Big test against Geneva on Tuesday

7. Warren (10-1-0) Lake Zurich and Mundelein up next

8. Fremd (9-1-1) Will play Neuqua in invite quarters

9. Downers North (9-1-1) Swanson continues to shine

10. Metea Valley (7-3-2) Welcome back, Riordan

11. Lake Zurich (12-2-0) Won Prospect Invite

12. St. Charles East (8-1-3) Plays Naperville North in invite quarters

13. Conant (8-3-0) Third in MSL behind Barrington, Fremd

14. WW South (7-4-1) Success at Cyclone Invitational

15. Wauconda (10-0-1) Front runner in NLCC

16. St. Francis (5-2-2) Five games this week for Spartans

17. Naperville Central (8-5-2) Redhawks really clicking now

18. West Aurora (14-1-0) Won Showdown bracket in PKs

19. Vernon Hills (6-2-2) Plays at Glenbrook North on Tuesday

20. St. Viator (6-3-1) Key ESCC match at Benet midweek