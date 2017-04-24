Softball: Guercio's 15th homer powers LZ's victory

Softball

Lake Zurich 7, Mundelein 2: Amanda Guercio blasted a home run, her 15th of the season, to set a school record and lead the Bears to a North Suburban Conference win.

Guercio, who tallied 2 hits on the day, now holds Lake Zurich's school record for most home runs in a season.

Jessica Puccinelli, Taylor Zelich and Abby Jokerst also had 2 hits apiece for the Bears.

Winning pitcher Stephanie Keefe had 2 strikeouts in seven innings. She is now 5-2 on the season while Lake Zurich moves to 7-2 as a team, 5-2 in NSC action.

Libertyville 11, Zion-Benton 0: Hannah Heraty pitched a complete game shutout to move to 15-2 on the season.

Libertyville as a team is now 17-2 overall and 7-0 in North Suburban Conference action.

Heraty fired 9 strikeouts over six innings. She allowed just 1 walk.

Meanwhile, Heraty was hot at the plate, too. She had 2 hits, both home runs. She drove in a total of 6 runs for Libertyville.

Franny Quenan rolled up 3 hits for the Wildcats, two of which were doubles while Lyndsey Lyon and Madeleine Hollinger each finished with 2 hits.

Kenzie Rother had 3 stolen bases for Libertyville.

Grayslake North 10, Wauconda 4: Five home runs powered Grayslake North to a Northern Lake County Conference victory.

Faith Standerski hit her second home run in as many games to start off the first inning. She had 3 hits overall, also including a double.

Becca Sosa also homered, and she finished with 2 hits. It was her second home run of the season.

Winning pitcher Jenna Pozezinski helped her own cause with a 2-run shot in the third inning. She had 3 hits overall. While pitching, she rolled up 9 strikeouts over seven innings while allowing just 2 hits.

Carissa Popp had her first career home run and Grace Brown had a 3-run homer for the Knights.

Kayla Serio (2-4, 3 RBI) had both hits for the Wauconda.

Grayslake North improves to 8-11 overall and 3-3 in the NLCC.

Carmel 5, Grant 2: Jess Dettwiller had 2 hits includng a home run to lead Carmel.

Karina Falkstrom also had a home run for the Corsairs, who are now 15-5 on the season.

Winning pitcher Marla Walinski gave up just 1 walk as she moved to 6-1 on the season.

For Grant, Erin Bengston had a home run and Becca Wold had 2 hits.

Warren 14, Stevenson 4: Warren got a big North Suburban Conference win.

For Stevenson, Mic Faunce got a 3-run double and Gina Shanley had 2 hits.

Lakes 12, Vernon Hills 2: Lakes rolled in a nonconference matchup of old conference rivals.