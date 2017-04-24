Softball / Top 20

Team Comment

1. Barrington (18-1) Won 4th Washington Classic

2. Libertyville (16-2) Showdown at Warren on Tuesday

3. Montini (13-2) Broncos are 7-1 in GCAC after loss to Bishop Mac

4. West Aurora (16-4) Beatus beats St. Charles E., St. Charles N.

5. Downers North (11-3) Trojans have a busy week

6. St. Charles East (16-3) Bats come up big vs. SCN, Bartlett

7. Conant (9-3) Went 3-0 at Woodstock tourney

8. Palatine (13-3) Wins consolation title at Rolling Meadows

9. Elk Grove (13-4) Grens have won 7 of last 8

10. Geneva (15-2) 13-game win streak; won Meadows tourney

11. St. Francis (18-3) 400 wins for coach Remus

12. Fremd (9-4) R. Schneider 3-for-4 vs. Conant

13. Hersey (10-4) M. Tsagalis tough in leadoff spot

14. Huntley (14-4) Off to 7-0 start in FVC; won Byron tourney

15. Metea Valley (11-6) Mustangs are 5-1 in DVC

16. Antioch (11-3) Pitcher Hannah Cook commits to D-I Lafayette

17. Grant (13-2) Becca Wold comes up big at Bandits Stadium

18. St. Charles North (7-5) Five losses by a combined 7 runs

19. Bartlett (13-6-1) Hawks have won 5 of last 6

20. Grayslake Central (13-3) Megan Radke almost perfect vs. Grayslake N.