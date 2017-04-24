Softball / Top 20
Team Comment
1. Barrington (18-1) Won 4th Washington Classic
2. Libertyville (16-2) Showdown at Warren on Tuesday
3. Montini (13-2) Broncos are 7-1 in GCAC after loss to Bishop Mac
4. West Aurora (16-4) Beatus beats St. Charles E., St. Charles N.
5. Downers North (11-3) Trojans have a busy week
6. St. Charles East (16-3) Bats come up big vs. SCN, Bartlett
7. Conant (9-3) Went 3-0 at Woodstock tourney
8. Palatine (13-3) Wins consolation title at Rolling Meadows
9. Elk Grove (13-4) Grens have won 7 of last 8
10. Geneva (15-2) 13-game win streak; won Meadows tourney
11. St. Francis (18-3) 400 wins for coach Remus
12. Fremd (9-4) R. Schneider 3-for-4 vs. Conant
13. Hersey (10-4) M. Tsagalis tough in leadoff spot
14. Huntley (14-4) Off to 7-0 start in FVC; won Byron tourney
15. Metea Valley (11-6) Mustangs are 5-1 in DVC
16. Antioch (11-3) Pitcher Hannah Cook commits to D-I Lafayette
17. Grant (13-2) Becca Wold comes up big at Bandits Stadium
18. St. Charles North (7-5) Five losses by a combined 7 runs
19. Bartlett (13-6-1) Hawks have won 5 of last 6
20. Grayslake Central (13-3) Megan Radke almost perfect vs. Grayslake N.