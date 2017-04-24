Mayer makes most of her talents

Talk about doubling your fun.

Libertyville graduate Olivia Mayer put together two of her finest weeks of lacrosse at Augustana College in Rock Island.

For the second week in a row, the Vikings midfielder has been named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin's offensive player of the week.

On two consecutive Saturdays, Mayer scored an overtime goal to lift Augustana to victory in a key CCIW matchup.

Mayer scored 53 seconds into the first overtime session to give Augustana an 8-7 win over Carthage. The goal was her fifth of the game. She also had an assist against the Lady Reds and scored 2 goals with an assist in a 15-12 win over Dubuque earlier in the week.

Mayer earned similar honors from the league a week earlier after scoring a game-winning free position goal in overtime against Illinois Wesleyan at Thorson-Lucken Field.

Despite missing the team's first three games this year while finishing up the basketball season, Mayer is the Vikings' second-leading scorer with 40 points on 27 goals and 13 assists. She leads Augustana in ground balls (31) and caused turnovers (23) and ranks second with 35 draw controls.

And how about her versatility?

Last year, Mayer was the CCIW's defensive player of the year. She ranks among the Vikings' all-time leaders in several categories. She's currently second in career draw controls (137) and caused turnovers (99), fourth in ground balls (132), fifth in points (192) and sixth in goals (131) and assists (61).

In February, Mayer wrapped up an outstanding basketball career, finishing second in program history with 356 career assists.

She is also tied for fifth all-time in games played at Augustana with 101 and is the school's 25th-leading scorer with 699 career points.

She carries a GPA of 3.69 and will graduate in May.

Augustana's lacrosse team recently defeated North Central and Elmhurst for the program's 34th and 35th consecutive conference victories all-time and clinched the Vikings no less than a share of the CCIW championship as well as home field throughout the CCIW Tournament, to be played on May 2-6.

Coach C.J. Durham's squad has won five in a row and eight of its last nine and is now 8-5 on the year and 5-0 in the CCIW.

Baseball

Milwaukee School of Engineering junior second baseman Ryan Newman (Round Lake) was batting .419 with 2 homers, including a grand slam in the team's first 26 games.

The Raiders (now 16-12) were on an eight-game winning streak before a doubleheader loss to Wisconsin Lutheran. Newman did extend his hitting streak to 17 straight games with a hit in Game 1 and a 2-for-5 effort with 2 RBI in Game 2.

Women's gymnastics

Wisconsin-Madison senior Allison Tran (Vernon Hills) led the Badgers to a fifth-place finish against 29 teams at the 2017 NAIGC national meet held in Columbus, Ohio.

In individual competition facing more than 200 gymnasts, Tran finished sixth on vault, seventh on the uneven bars, seventh in floor exercise and sixth in the all-around.

Women's track

Saint Louis University sophomore Megan Garhart (Libertyville) has continued her collegiate success since transferring from Carthage.

In the SLU Invite, she placed second in discus (37.63m), third in the hammer (43.57m) and fourth in javelin (37.89m) and she has maintained academic honor roll status.

While throwing discus, hammer and javelin as a freshman at Carthage, Garhart placed in the top eighth at several meets in all three events for the outdoor season before transferring to SLU this school year.

Garhart was a state qualifier at Libertyville High School in 2015 for discus.

• Carthage junior Mia Bennett (Lakes) won her second CCIW outdoor field athlete of the week honor after her performance at the Benedictine Relays. She took second in the hammer with a school and personal record throw of 187-4 (57.10 meters), which was nearly a 3-meter personal record for Bennett in the hammer. Her throw currently ranks first in the CCIW and second on the national list.

• Augustana sophomore Laura McNair (Lake Zurich) placed third in 39:25.48 at the Viking Invitational at the Paul V. Olsen Track in Rock Island. Vikings junior Emily Webster (Lakes) was fourth in the shot put with a toss of 40-8¼.

Men's track

Augustana junior Kevin Barbian (Livbertyville) was sixth in the shot put (50-9½) as the Vikings scored an impressive team victory in the Meet of Champions at Paul V. Olsen Track. The Vikings placed in 20 of the 22 events and piled up 185.5 points to win the 14-team event.

Men's golf

Augustana senior Eric Swanson (Vernon Hills) was the top finisher for the Vikings when they placed12th in the 17 team Weist Foundation Classic. Swanson's score of 154 (75-79) put him in tie for 25th place at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

Women's soccer

Eclipse Select Soccer Club midfielder Korbin Albert (Gurnee, Ill.) has been selected for a U.S. U-15 Girls National Team training camp from April 22-29 in College Station, Texas.

Albert is among a 36-player group of players born in 2003 or 2004 who will train under U.S. Soccer Development Coach April Kater. This group opens the cycle that will transition to U.S. U-17 players in 2019 when they begin the qualification process toward the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

"This is a great honor for a young player in the club," Eclipse Select Vice President Mike Nesci said in a news release from Eclipse Select Soccer club. "The camp will give Korbin an experience that will be beneficial in her development as top-level player."

Albert is one of only two Illinois-based participants competing in this national team camp.

She is a member of Eclipse Select's ECNL U-14 team, which has posted an unbeaten record thus far in 2016-17.

