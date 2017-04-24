Breaking News Bar
 
Girls water polo / Top 10

Team Comment

1. Stevenson (21-0) Dominant vs. out-of-state foes

2. Naperville Central (22-2) Plenty of scoring punch

3. Naperville North (18-8) Topped No. 6 10-6

4. York (14-5) Especially strong on 'D'

5. Metea Valley (16-4) 3-0 in own tourney

6. Conant (14-7) Won key matchup with Barrington

7. Prospect (19-5) Repeat MSL title appearance

8. Barrington (15-5) Dropped Saturday game to No. 7

9. Maine West (19-3) Burger, Warriors staying hungry

10. Hersey (17-2) A 3-0 week for Huskies

