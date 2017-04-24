Girls water polo / Top 10
Team Comment
1. Stevenson (21-0) Dominant vs. out-of-state foes
2. Naperville Central (22-2) Plenty of scoring punch
3. Naperville North (18-8) Topped No. 6 10-6
4. York (14-5) Especially strong on 'D'
5. Metea Valley (16-4) 3-0 in own tourney
6. Conant (14-7) Won key matchup with Barrington
7. Prospect (19-5) Repeat MSL title appearance
8. Barrington (15-5) Dropped Saturday game to No. 7
9. Maine West (19-3) Burger, Warriors staying hungry
10. Hersey (17-2) A 3-0 week for Huskies