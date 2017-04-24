Breaking News Bar
 
Girls track scoreboard: Monday, April 24, results

Saturday's late results

Luther North College Prep Invite

Team results

S.t Francis 166; Timothy Christian 116; Luther North College Prep 107; Walther Christian 89; Chicago Hope Academy 12; IMSA 0

Individual results

3200 relay: Timothy Christian (Hoekstra, Ward, Forgac, Stoll) 11:11.83; St. Francis 11:30.14; 400 relay: St. Francis (Gerard, Quick, Harvey, Gartlan) 52.02; Timothy Christian 53.55; Walther Christian 53.99; 3200: Clark (TC) 12:29.25; Kral (SF) 12:46.98; Kolker (SF) 13:33.25; 100 high hurdles: Bernett (LN) 16.42; Schurr (TC) 18.59; Troxel (TC) 19.69; 100: Armstrong (LN) 12.93; Coleman (WC) 13.04; Peterson (SF) 13.18; 800: Stoll (TC) 2:41.67; Siacusano (SF) 2:42.90; Boone (LN) 2:43.39; 800 relay: St. Francis (Harvey, Gerard, Bauer, Kruse) 1:58.43; Timothy Christian 2:00.09; Chicago Hope Academy 2:11.19; 400: Hoekstra (TC) 1:00.92; Armstrong (LN) 1:03.52; Peterson (SF) 1:03.55; 300 int. hurdles: Bernett (LN) 49.09; Schurr (TC) 54.41; Magnussen (SF) 58.42; 1600: Kral (SF) 6:01.13; Santos (LN) 6:07.37; Clark (TC) 6:09.28; 200: Armstrong (LN) 26.95; Peterson (SF) 27.245; Garvy (SF) 29.80; 1600 relay: Timothy Christian (Stoll, Hoekstra, Forgac, Hoekstra) 4:28.91; St. Francis 4:48.22; Long jump: Coleman (WC) 15-8.5; Armstrong (LN) 15-6.5; Lams (WC) 15-5.25; High jump: Bernett (LN) 4-8; Lams (WA) 4-8; McCarthy (SF) 4-8; Triple jump: Bernett (LN) 32-10; Lams (WC) 31-3; Coleman (WC) 30-4; Shotput: Kirksy (WC) 36-3.5; Lambert (WC) 29-2; Ramsey (SF) 28-11; Discus: Kirkey (WC) 109-8; Bettag (SF) 81-7; Collins (WC) 72-11;

