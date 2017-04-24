Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 4/25/2017 12:00 AM

Girls soccer scoreboard: Monday, April 24, results

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

*

Girls soccer scoreboard: Monday, April 24, results

*

stevenson 3, carmel 3

Stevenson 0 3 --3

Carmel 0 3 --3

Stevenson -- Lapeire, BanZanten (Lapeire), BanZanten (Lapeire).

Goalkeepers -- Stev: Petrich (4 saves).

*

prairie ridge 5, lakes 1

Prairie Ridge 3 2 --5

Lakes 0 1 --1

Prairie Ridge -- Silber (Berkland), Berkland (Silber), Silber (Anderson), Petersen (Bear), Perhats (Anderson).

Lakes -- Quaranta.

Goalkeepers -- PR: Golt (7 saves).

*

grayslake north 3, lake forest academy 0

Grayslake North 0 3 --3

Lake Forest Academy 0 0 --0

Grayslake North -- Davis, Wilkinson (Davis), Hansen (Brooks).

Goalkeepers -- GN: Dunne (1 save).

*

Wheaton Academy 10, St. Edward 0

Scoring -- WA: Teevans 3, Pearson 2, Fuller 2, Lindquist, Steininger, Bailey. Aurora

*

Aurora Central Catholic 3, IC Catholic prep 2

Aurora Cent. Cath. 1 2 --3

IC Catholic Prep 1 1 --2

Scoring -- ACC: Cortino, LoPresti, Canning (LoPresti). IC: Langan, Langan (Fuller). Goalkeepers -- ACC: Montalbano (7 saves). IC: Spizziri (1 save); Smola (4 saves).

*

palatine 1, schaumburg 0

Schaumbburg 0 0 --0

Palatine 0 1 --1

Palatine -- Clancy.

Goalkeepers -- Sch: Reddy (1 save).

*

Barrington 4, Prospect 0

Barrington 1 3 --4

Prospect 0 0 --0

Barrington -- J.Batliner (Spinell), J.Batliner (Spinell), C.Batliner (Herr), Brodjian.

Goalkeepers -- Barr: Schmitz, Nyborg

JV -- Barrington 2, Prospect 0.

*

buffalo grove 7, hoffman estates 0

Buffalo Grove 5 2 --7

Hoffman Estates 0 0 --0

Buffalo Grove -- Topalis (M.Floro), Topalis (A.Floro), Topalis (Rocha), M.Floro (Topalis), Topalis, Topalis (A.Floro), Vasilakos.

Goalkeepers -- BG: Olivera; HE: Adochio.

*

Conant 2, hersey 1

Conant 1 1 --2

Hersey 1 0 --1

Conant -- Mazurek (Feeley), Laskero (Dolce).

*

Sunday's results

PepsiCo Showdown

Wish Field, DePaul University

Championship rounds

East Aurora 1, Romeoville 0 (PKS)

Penalty kicks: EA -- Segundo, Cabrera, Garcia, Flores; Goalkeepers: EA -- Quinonez (9 saves), Segundo (1 save).

*

St. Charles North 4, Lake Forest 3 (PKS)

St. Charles North 1 2 --3

Lake Forest 1 2 --3

Scoring: SCN -- G. Wahlberg (H. Rydberg), H. Rydberg (PK), Kauffmann (H. Rydberg); Goalkeepers: SCN -- Sample (10 saves).

*

West Aurora 2, Plainfield South 1 (PKS)

West Aurora 0 1 --1

Plainfield South 1 0 --1

Scoring: WA -- K. Stephens (O. McPhearson); Goalkeepers: WA -- Ziman.

*

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account