Girls soccer scoreboard: Monday, April 24, results
stevenson 3, carmel 3
Stevenson 0 3 --3
Carmel 0 3 --3
Stevenson -- Lapeire, BanZanten (Lapeire), BanZanten (Lapeire).
Goalkeepers -- Stev: Petrich (4 saves).
prairie ridge 5, lakes 1
Prairie Ridge 3 2 --5
Lakes 0 1 --1
Prairie Ridge -- Silber (Berkland), Berkland (Silber), Silber (Anderson), Petersen (Bear), Perhats (Anderson).
Lakes -- Quaranta.
Goalkeepers -- PR: Golt (7 saves).
grayslake north 3, lake forest academy 0
Grayslake North 0 3 --3
Lake Forest Academy 0 0 --0
Grayslake North -- Davis, Wilkinson (Davis), Hansen (Brooks).
Goalkeepers -- GN: Dunne (1 save).
Wheaton Academy 10, St. Edward 0
Scoring -- WA: Teevans 3, Pearson 2, Fuller 2, Lindquist, Steininger, Bailey. Aurora
Aurora Central Catholic 3, IC Catholic prep 2
Aurora Cent. Cath. 1 2 --3
IC Catholic Prep 1 1 --2
Scoring -- ACC: Cortino, LoPresti, Canning (LoPresti). IC: Langan, Langan (Fuller). Goalkeepers -- ACC: Montalbano (7 saves). IC: Spizziri (1 save); Smola (4 saves).
palatine 1, schaumburg 0
Schaumbburg 0 0 --0
Palatine 0 1 --1
Palatine -- Clancy.
Goalkeepers -- Sch: Reddy (1 save).
Barrington 4, Prospect 0
Barrington 1 3 --4
Prospect 0 0 --0
Barrington -- J.Batliner (Spinell), J.Batliner (Spinell), C.Batliner (Herr), Brodjian.
Goalkeepers -- Barr: Schmitz, Nyborg
JV -- Barrington 2, Prospect 0.
buffalo grove 7, hoffman estates 0
Buffalo Grove 5 2 --7
Hoffman Estates 0 0 --0
Buffalo Grove -- Topalis (M.Floro), Topalis (A.Floro), Topalis (Rocha), M.Floro (Topalis), Topalis, Topalis (A.Floro), Vasilakos.
Goalkeepers -- BG: Olivera; HE: Adochio.
Conant 2, hersey 1
Conant 1 1 --2
Hersey 1 0 --1
Conant -- Mazurek (Feeley), Laskero (Dolce).
Sunday's results
PepsiCo Showdown
Wish Field, DePaul University
Championship rounds
East Aurora 1, Romeoville 0 (PKS)
Penalty kicks: EA -- Segundo, Cabrera, Garcia, Flores; Goalkeepers: EA -- Quinonez (9 saves), Segundo (1 save).
St. Charles North 4, Lake Forest 3 (PKS)
St. Charles North 1 2 --3
Lake Forest 1 2 --3
Scoring: SCN -- G. Wahlberg (H. Rydberg), H. Rydberg (PK), Kauffmann (H. Rydberg); Goalkeepers: SCN -- Sample (10 saves).
West Aurora 2, Plainfield South 1 (PKS)
West Aurora 0 1 --1
Plainfield South 1 0 --1
Scoring: WA -- K. Stephens (O. McPhearson); Goalkeepers: WA -- Ziman.
