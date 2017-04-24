Girls soccer: Grayslake North rallies past LFA

Girls soccer

Grayslake North 3, Lake Forest Academy 0: After a scoreless first half, Grayslake North came alive with some offense in the second half to get the win.

The Knights got a goal and an assist from junior Lauren Davis.

Maddie Wilkinson and Lauren Hansen also had goals for Grayslake North, which moves to 7-3-2 on the season.

Sophomore goalie Emily Dunne had 1 save for the Knights.

Stevenson 3, Carmel 3: Stevenson and Carmel were knotted in a scoreless tie at halftime and finished in a tie, too.

Brianna BanZanten scored 2 goals for Stevenson, both assisted by Hannah Lapeire. Lapeire also scored an unassisted goal.

Goalie Hannah Petrich had 4 saves in goal for the Patriots (3-5-1).

Prairie Ridge 5, Lakes 1: Lakes got its only goal from Izzy Quaranta. It was unassisted.

Lakes drops to 5-7-1 overall.