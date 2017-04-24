Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 4/24/2017 12:52 PM

Chicago Blackhawks fire Quenneville assistant Mike Kitchen

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Assistant coach Mike Kitchen, standing to the right of head coach Joel Quenneville, has been fired by the Chicago Blackhawks.

      Assistant coach Mike Kitchen, standing to the right of head coach Joel Quenneville, has been fired by the Chicago Blackhawks.
    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald Report
sports@dailyherald.com

Promising change after getting swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Chicago Blackhawks fired assistant coach Mike Kitchen, who was in charged of the team's penalty kill unit and its defense.

"We believe this decision is best for our organization moving forward," senior vice president and GM Stan Bowman said in a statement released Monday. "Mike had an impact on two different Stanley Cup championship teams during his tenure in Chicago. We appreciate his many contributions and wish he and his family success in the future."

Kitchen, a longtime friend of Quenneville, didn't join the Blackhawks staff until the summer 2010.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account