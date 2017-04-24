Chicago Blackhawks fire Quenneville assistant Mike Kitchen

hello

Promising change after getting swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Chicago Blackhawks fired assistant coach Mike Kitchen, who was in charged of the team's penalty kill unit and its defense.

"We believe this decision is best for our organization moving forward," senior vice president and GM Stan Bowman said in a statement released Monday. "Mike had an impact on two different Stanley Cup championship teams during his tenure in Chicago. We appreciate his many contributions and wish he and his family success in the future."

Kitchen, a longtime friend of Quenneville, didn't join the Blackhawks staff until the summer 2010.