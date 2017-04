Boys water polo / Top 10

Team Comment

1. Stevenson (20-0) Won defensive struggle with No. 2

2. Naperville C. (18-2) See above

3. Naperville N. (20-7) Held up well at GBS

4. York (14-5) Beat No. 5 by 1

5. Barrington (20-2) Headed for MSL title game

6. Mundelein (14-12) 1-2 in tough home tourney

7. Conant (11-8) Learning against tough foes

8. Buffalo Grove (18-6) Unbeaten in MSL East

9. Libertyville (14-6) Decisive losses to NT, NN

10. Metea Valley (13-8) 1-2 in own tourney