Boys volleyball: Elem elevates Leyden against Conant

A big game from junior Robert Elem led Leyden's boys volleyball team to a come-from-behind nonconference win at Conant.

Elem's strong effort in the second set helped the Eagles rally, then he continued his stellar play in set 3 in a 22-25, 25-18, 25-15 victory in Hoffman Estates.

Elem, an outside hitter, finished with a game-high 12 kills.

"It's Robert's first year starting," said Eagles (7-6) coach Shelly Mueller, "and he's filled a big role for us. Passing, serving, hitting -- he's done a nice job."

It was aces all around for both teams as Leyden hit 5 winners from the service line, and home-standing Conant had 7.

"Communication was the key tonight," said Elem. "In the first set, except for our setter (Mike Motyka), no one was talking. In the huddle (between sets 2 and 3) we told each other we had to make more of an effort and talk on every ball."

Cougars outside Tim Breiter, a senior and possibly the Mid-Suburban League's hardest hitter, played a strong game but the Eagles' blocking effort -- starting in the middle of set 2 -- helped pace the visitors to the win.

"We started to focus on his swing," said Elem of Breiter, "and line up with his shoulders."

"We did come out a little flat at the start," added Mueller. "We were slow moving, but we picked up our speed and we able to get some success on the block."

Motyka had 24 assists for Leyden, Jason Kemp had 8 kills while senior middle Devinn Wood earned 5 blocks and 3 kills.

Breiter's tremendous performance saw him finish with 9 kills and 3 aces for the Cougars (4-14).

"Tim's strength is his hitting," said Conant acting coach Katherine Roberts, "but he's also very consistent all-around. He's our go-to guy."

-- Bill Esbrook