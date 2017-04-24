Baseball: Marmion downs St. Francis

Nick Brummel allowed just 4 hits over 5 innings with 4 strikeouts and a walk Monday as Marmion defeated St. Francis 14-4 in Chicago Catholic League baseball action.

Collin Gibson (2 hits, 2B, 2 RBI), Bobby Pierce (2 hits, 2 RBI), Bryce Burton (2 hits, 2B, 2 RBI) and Trevor Taus (2 hits) led the offense for the Cadets (12-6, 8-2).

Bartlett 1, Dundee-Crown 0: The Hawks (8-7) scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth inning to come away with this nonconference win. Ben Fisher had an RBI for Bartlett. Joey Tomazin allowed 5 hits in 5 innings for the win while Ryan Sharko picked up the save. Matt Marczyk had 2 hits for Dundee-Crown (7-9). Scott Wojcik suffered the loss, going 6 innings and allowing just 2 hits with 3 strikeouts and no walks.

Aurora Christian 9, Serena 0: Eric Hernandez (2 hits, 2B), MJ Stavola (2 hits, RBI), Sam Tickel (2 hits), Ethan Stoneberg (2 RBI), Tanner Dissell (2 hits, RBI), Clark Turek (2 hits, 2B, RBI) and Robert Lewis (2B, RBI) led Aurora Christian (9-6) to this nonconference win. Jacob Brothers scattered 4 hits over 6 innings with 4 strikeouts and no walks to earn the win.

Illiana Christian 11, ACC 1: Michael Bieterman had 2 hits and Hunter Darnell a double for Aurora Central (12-5-1, 3-2) in this Metro Suburban loss.

St. Charles North 17, Streamwood 6: In the Upstate Eight River, Anthony Delisi (3 hits, RBI), Zach Mettetal (2 RBI), Sean Krueger (2 hits, HR), Jason Shanner (grand slam HR), Steve Hamer (2B), Connor Bizik (2 hits, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Sam Faith (HR, 3 RBI) all came up big at the plate for the North Stars (15-2, 10-1). Bennett Christiansen was the winning pitcher. Adam Sojda had 2 hits with a home run and 2 RBI and Ryan Fitzgerald had 3 hits with a double and an RBI for Streamwood (7-9, 3-7).

Sycamore 4, Kaneland 3: Sycamore scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win this Northern Illinois Big XII East game. Luke Gomes had 3 hits and 2 RBI for Kaneland (10-8, 4-2).

Elmwood Park 5, St. Edward 1: Parker Frey had 2 doubles while Daniel Falco added 2 hits and an RBI for St. Edward (4-14, 3-8) in the Metro Suburban.