Baseball / Top 20

Team Comment

1. Mundelein (18-0) Morton mashes against Lakes

2. St. Charles North (14-2) Completed sweeps of Larkin, Batavia

3. Neuqua Valley (18-0-1) WW South pushed the Wildcats

4. Crystal Lake S. (17-1) First loss in game No. 15 vs. McHenry

5. Huntley (15-3) Finished Jacobs sweep with 6-run seventh

6. Barrington (15-5) On top in MSL West

7. St. Charles East (16-3) Sweep of Batavia had two 1-run decisions

8. York (16-2) 7 straight wins

9. Buffalo Grove (13-1-1) A five-win week for Bison

10. Cary-Grove (13-5) Committed 11 errors, lost 2 of 3 to D-C

11. Willowbrook (12-2) Hinsdale S. series this week

12. Libertyville (14-4) Swept past Lake Forest

13. Jacobs (13-5) Humbled by Huntley

14. South Elgin (9-2) Scored 57 runs in 5 wins last week

15. Warren (13-5) Swept LZ, handled McHennry

16. Hinsdale Central (9-3) Walk-off win on Saturday

17. Marmion (11-6) Collected 16 hits in 10-7 win over Montini

18. Benet (13-4) Dosen bringing the power

19. Burlington C. (13-3) Van Buren's walkoff slam beats McHenry

20. Grant (13-6) Make it six straight Ws