Baseball / Top 20
Team Comment
1. Mundelein (18-0) Morton mashes against Lakes
2. St. Charles North (14-2) Completed sweeps of Larkin, Batavia
3. Neuqua Valley (18-0-1) WW South pushed the Wildcats
4. Crystal Lake S. (17-1) First loss in game No. 15 vs. McHenry
5. Huntley (15-3) Finished Jacobs sweep with 6-run seventh
6. Barrington (15-5) On top in MSL West
7. St. Charles East (16-3) Sweep of Batavia had two 1-run decisions
8. York (16-2) 7 straight wins
9. Buffalo Grove (13-1-1) A five-win week for Bison
10. Cary-Grove (13-5) Committed 11 errors, lost 2 of 3 to D-C
11. Willowbrook (12-2) Hinsdale S. series this week
12. Libertyville (14-4) Swept past Lake Forest
13. Jacobs (13-5) Humbled by Huntley
14. South Elgin (9-2) Scored 57 runs in 5 wins last week
15. Warren (13-5) Swept LZ, handled McHennry
16. Hinsdale Central (9-3) Walk-off win on Saturday
17. Marmion (11-6) Collected 16 hits in 10-7 win over Montini
18. Benet (13-4) Dosen bringing the power
19. Burlington C. (13-3) Van Buren's walkoff slam beats McHenry
20. Grant (13-6) Make it six straight Ws