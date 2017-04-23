Imrem: Bulls' Butler should demand trade

Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler (21) is fouled by Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas during the second half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Chicago, Sunday, April 23, 2017. The Celtics won 104-95. Associated Press

Jimmy Butler should go to see John Paxson and Gar Forman Monday morning.

The conversation might go something like this.

Butler: "It's OK."

Paxson: "Of course it is."

Forman: "Yes, we can still win this playoff series."

Butler: "No, I mean it's OK if you trade me."

GarPax: "What?"

Butler: "Better yet, it's not just OK but I demand to be traded."

That would make sense for Butler after Sunday's 104-95 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of their first-round NBA series.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg was steaming over the officials permitting Isaiah Thomas to palm the ball all over the United Center, calling the Celtics guard impossible to cover that way.

The 5-foot-9 Thomas smirked when told of Hoiberg's assessment of his ability to zip past the Bulls defense.

"That's not the reason I'm an impossible cover," said Thomas, who scored 33 points in the victory. "I've been dribbling that way my whole life."

Well, the Bulls needed someone to blame for this defeat and the officials were convenient. But Butler not having much help is a better reason for this loss.

Butler did just about everything on this night except win the game. Almost incidental were his 33 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Bulls' all-star guard-forward also initiated the offense at times. He completed it at other times. He guarded Thomas at times. He took a charge from the Celtics' Marcus Smart after earlier engaging in a little dust-up with him.

Butler was here, there and everywhere while playing nearly 46 of the game's 48 minutes. His taped message was even on the overhanging video board urging Bulls fans, "Make some noise! Make some noise!"

Looking both fatigued and dejected afterward, Butler was asked how realistic it is for him to continue carrying the burden the way he has been.

"Realistic," he said. "That's what my team needs me to do. I want to win. If I've got to play the whole game, I'm cool with that."

Despite all of Butler's contributions, the Bulls still couldn't overcome the Celtics, Thomas' bursts to the basket and four more Boston players scoring in double figures.

If Butler really would go into his bosses' offices, and they would say that the Bulls can still win this series, they wouldn't be wrong.

The teams go back to Boston for Wednesday night's Game 5 tied at two victories apiece in the best-of-seven series.

Still, after winning twice on the road, the Bulls came home to lose twice and squander the homecourt advantage.

Now it's starting to look like there's a reason the Celtics are the NBA East's No. 1 seed while the Bulls had to scramble just to squeeze into the playoffs.

Conversations swirling around Butler is whether the Bulls will trade him during the upcoming offseason.

The conversation should be why Butler would want to stay here instead of going somewhere that he'd have more help.

What Butler sees around him now doesn't figure to look much better very soon.

Dwyane Wade will turn 36 next season. The Bulls might not pick up Rajon Rondo's option. The rest of his teammates look like a collection of bench players at best and D-League players at worst.

The Bulls would be dumb to want to trade Jimmy Butler and he'd be dumb to not demand that they trade him.

