Does Davidson deserve more playing time with White Sox?

Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson hits a two-run double off Cleveland Indians Danny Salazar during the second inning on Wednesday, April 12 in Cleveland. Associated Press

On one hand, the logic makes sense.

Matt Davidson is a young right-handed hitter for the Chicago White Sox, and he's off to a smooth start with a .324/.333/.676 slash line, 3 home runs and 10 RBI.

In a three-game weekend series against the defending American League champion Indians, Davidson never left the dugout.

Considering Cleveland threw three quality right-handed starters against the Sox -- Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar -- sitting Davidson made sense.

On the other hand, the Sox were shut out in the first two game of the series before jumping out to a 3-0 lead against Salazar on Sunday and rolling to a 6-2 win.

Entering Sunday with the lowest team average (.205) in baseball and the second- lowest run total (49), it's understandable why White Sox fans took to social media and went after manager Rick Renteria for frequently playing Cody Asche (.057/.132/.057) over Davidson at designated hitter.

Renteria said Davidson is going to get plenty of playing time as the season progresses.

"You will see him in the lineup coming up a little bit more," Renteria said. "But we will continue to mix and match to do what we can to make sure everybody stays capable of what they need to do."

Just happy to be back in the major leagues after playing in one game with the White Sox in 2016 and going down with a season-ending broken foot, Davidson is not going to complain about how he's being used.

"I think (Renteria) has his plan that he wants to do, but yeah, obviously, we're all baseball players, we want to see that challenge and test our abilities," Davidson said. "When (third baseman Todd) Frazier was out, I faced some tough righties like Salazar and a couple of those guys. But I'm here, I'm ready to play and whenever skip calls on me I'm ready to go."

Frazier missed six games with the flu on the Sox's first road trip of the season, and that got Davidson into the starting lineup five times.

He came through with a 2-run double off Salazar at Cleveland on April 12, and Davidson is batting .318 against right-handed pitchers this season. All of his home runs and RBI have also come against righties.

"Matty has shown he can hit anybody," Renteria said.

While he waits for more consistent playing time, Davidson continues to work on keeping his swing sharp.

"I think it's mentally how you look at it," said Davidson, who was acquired in a Dec. 16, 2013 trade from Arizona for closer Addison Reed. "Before my first at-bat of the season here I had one at-bat in like nine days. I didn't play until a couple days before we left (spring training) and I had one at-bat in Milwaukee and then having those off days, it's not like this hasn't happened before.

"I'm just staying with my approach, I'm watching video and staying up just like I'd be playing. As long as I'm doing that I think I'll give myself the best chance I can."