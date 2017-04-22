Softball: Huntley wins Byron tournament

Huntley's softball team scored 4 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning off Kentucky recruit Sloan Gayon of Ottawa to beat the Pirates 5-4 and win the championship of Byron's Dawg Daze Tournament.

Rylie Porretto's 3-run home run won it for the Red Raiders (14-4).

Kendra Mitchell, Caitlin Brown and Breanne Weiss each had 2 hits for Huntley in the title game.

Tiffany Giese (13-3) was the winning pitcher.

Earlier in the tournament, Huntley defeated Spring Valley Hall 10-1 and Genoa-Kingston 9-1.

Sophomore Hali Marte threw a 5-inning no-hitter with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks in the win over Hall while Teagan O'Rilley (2 hits, 3B, 2 RBI), Brown (3B, RBI), Weiss (2 hits, 2B, RBI), Giese (2 hits, 2B, RBI) and Mitchell (2 hits, 2B, RBI) led the offense.

In the semifinal win over Genoa, Giese threw a 1-hitter with 5 strikeouts and no walks and added 2 hits herself. O'Rilley had 2 hits with a double and 3 RBI, Autumn Kasal had a home run and Taylor Pacana a double and 2 RBI.

St. Charles East 14, DeKalb 8: Winning pitcher Delaney Devor had 5 hits including a home run, a double and 4 RBI to lead the Saints (16-3) to this nonconference win. Also contributing for SCE were Rylee Stout (2 doubles, 3 RBI), Sara Campagna (2 RBI) and Alyssa Thurman (2 RBI).

SCN sweeps: Natalie Walters threw a 5-inning perfect game with 3 strikeouts and hit a 2-run home run as St. Charles North defeated Cary-Grove in Game 1 of a nonconference doubleheader 13-0. The North Stars (7-5), who snapped a 5-game losing streak, won the nightcap 4-2 as Jillian Waslawski struck out 9 and scattered 6 hits. In Game 1, Jordyn Wolfe added 3 hits and 3 RBI for SCN while Alyssa Eby, Allison Moberg (2 hits) and Jessica Wilson had 2 RBI each, Waslawski added a double. Walters added 2 more hits in Game 2. Emma Hill had a double in the nightcap for Cary-Grove (2-9).

Batavia 13, Hoffman Estates 6: In nonconference action, Toni Galas (3B, 2 RBI), Jaelen Lisberg (3 hits, 3B, RBI), Jena Bensoraitis (2 hits, 2 RBI), Kaylan Waldron (4 hits, 2 doubles, 4 RBI), Allison Bahlmann (3 hits, 3B, 2 RBI) and Jessica Kleist (3 hits) led the Batavia offense. Lisberg was the winning pitcher.

Kaneland falls twice: In the Washington tournament, Kaneland lost 6-0 to Williamsville then 14-4 to the host team. Hailey Roach had a home run for the Knights (13-8-1) against Washington.

At Woodstock: South Elgin and Crystal Lake South each went 2-1 at the Woodstock tournament. South Elgin (9-9) lost to Conant 12-7 before beating Woodstock North 4-1 and Woodstock 18-4. Alissa Hargett had 3 hits including a triple in the loss to Conant while Casey Brennan and Alivia Doyle added doubles. McKayla Timmons had a double and 2 RBI for the Storm against Woodstock North and Geneva Pollman was the winning pitcher. Timmons had a home run in the win over Woodstock while Brennan tripled. Haley Szubert, Julianna Battaglia, Hargett, Brennan, Doyle and Mariah Spivey all doubled for the Storm and Allison Kaiser was the winning pitcher.

Crystal Lake South (12-6) defeated Woodstock North 10-2, lost to Conant 8-0 and beat CL Central 10-4. Emily Sullikowski had 4 hits and Brittany Baker added 3 in the win over Woodstock North. Chloe Skorija was the winning pitcher. Sullikowski and Sam Schetti each had doubles against Woodstock and Skorija was again the winning pitcher.