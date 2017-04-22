Girls track: Glenbard West freshman Hart completes rare triple play

In the history of the state, no female has ever swept the three races between 800 and 3,200 meters at a girls track and field state meet.

But there may have been a sneak preview Saturday in Glen Ellyn.

It was only fitting Katelynne Hart attends Glenbard West.

The 15-year-old freshman has boggled minds and turned heads among adults associated with the sport the entire season.

"She is a freak," longtime Glenbard South coach Mark Tacchi said.

"She set a national record (at Indoor Top Times)," Wheaton Warrenville South coach Rob Harvey marveled.

No other girl in the nation turned in a faster time at 3,200 meters during indoor season.

Saturday at the Sue Pariseau Invitational, Hart put on a mesmerizing show in sweeping the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs.

The feat did not exactly come among chopped liver.

Hart began her day by winning the 3,200 run in 10 minutes, 25.95 seconds.

Teammate Lindsey Payne is the defending state champion at the distance yet had to settle for third in 10:37.38.

Sarah Schmitt, the Naperville North junior star, would be a state champion in multiple states.

But Schmitt had to accept the silver medal Saturday with her time of 10:31.74.

Hart then turned her attentions to the 800 run.

In a thrilling duel with Hinsdale Central senior Reilly Revord, Hart was eighth one-hundredths of a second faster in winning in 2:14.2.

"Reilly Revord is an incredible runner," Glenbard West coach Kelly Hass said of the returning member of the Red Devils' 3,200 state-championship relay team. "She is a true talent."

The 1,600 run comes as one of the final events at a girls track and field meet. Hart was once again tested against some the best talent in the state.

"You can't get a better challenge at this time of the year," Hass said.

But Hart was not to be denied a third championship. Hart captured the metric mile in 4:50.72.

Countless female 1,600 runners would be awfully envious of the 4:51.15 Indiana-bound Naperville North senior Claire Hamilton posted.

"(Hamilton) made a move at the 150-meter mark that was spectacular," Hass said "Katelynne was forced to respond -- and she did."

The team competition was as thrilling as Hart was conspicuous.

Oak Park-River Forest defeated Naperville North by a single point, 85-84.

Defending state champion Lincoln-Way East had 80.5 points, while the host Hilltoppers had 78.

"You want to see competition like that," Hass said. "It was fun to watch as a fan."

Wheaton Academy sprinter and hurdler Karyn Best is also among the best talents in Class 2A.

The Warriors' junior was second in the 200 dash with her time of 26.29.

Best was second to none in the 100 hurdles with her championship effort at 16.93.

The Warriors' standout concluded her afternoon with a win in the 300 hurdles at 44.78.

Returning all-state Geneva junior Georgia Reed was the runner-up at 46.43.

In the throws Willowbrook senior Kyla Denwood won the title at the discus at 124 feet even.

Naperville North returning state qualifier Sarah Wastek was runner-up in the shot put at 38-4.