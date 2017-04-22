Girls soccer: Lake Zurich wins tournament at Prospect

Lake Zurich's girls soccer team completed a perfect performance in Prospect's tournament Saturday, getting a 3-1 victory over the host Knights in the semifinals and a 4-0 triumph against Elgin in the championship game.

In the title matchup, Kristin Brousseau had 2 goals and 1 assists, and Rebecca Kubin had 1 goal and 1 assists. Rachel Krueger also had a goal, Erin Neeson and Samantha Hartman pitched in with 1 assist apiece and keeper Madison Hart made 7 saves to get the shut out for the Bears (12-2).

Coach Mike Castronova cited strong work from defenders Siena Robertson, Tara Frank, Anna Biergans, Mackenzie Parchment, Abby Willock and Callie Kleinke throughout the tournament.

In the semifinal win, Brousseau, Kubin and Krueger had the goals for Lake Zurich.

at Freeport: Antioch suffered a 5-0 loss to Sycamore but bounced back with a 3-0 decision over Stillman Valley in the third-place game.

Against Stillman, Morgan Keefer, Bekah Cartlidge and Tessa Furlong had the goals, and Monica Wilhelm earned the shutout, her ninth of the season, as the Sequoits improved to 10-4-2.

at DeKalb: Grayslake North earned a spot in the championship game by edging Yorkville 2-1 but came up short 1-0 against DeKalb in the title game.

The title game was scoreless until about 10 minutes remained.

"Both teams were creating chances, while also conceding some," said Grayslake North coach Adam DeCaluwe. "It was clear it was a championship game, as everyone on the field was giving everything they had to make an impact."

In the semifinal, Yorkville took a 1-0 first-half lead before the Knights tied when McKenna Brooks, assisted by Morgan Lyons, scored.

The go-ahead goal came in the 54th minute as Lyons found Lauren Davis. Keeper Emily Dunne stopped 3 shots for Grayslake North (6-3-2).

Wauconda 5, Johnsburg 0: The Bulldogs (10-0-1) remain unbeaten after blanking Johnsburg behind 2 corner-finishing headers from Savannah Johnson and 2 assists from Morgan Lung.

Vernon Hills 7, Waukegan 0: Abby Kempf and Alex Ludolph both had 2 goals and Ludolph and Rena Roos had 2 assists apiece as the Cougars (6-2-2) rolled in nonconference play.

Carmel 2, Marist 0: Angie Salvi and Skyler Thomas had goals for Carmel, which got a shutout and 5 saves from goalie Sophia Sarkis.

Prairie Ridge 6, Grayslake Central 0: The Rams were down 2-0 at halftime.