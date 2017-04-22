Girls soccer: Geneva remains undefeated

The Geneva girls soccer team (12-0) won Group D of the Naperville Invite and advanced to the round of 8 in a 3-2 win over Waubonsie Valley Saturday.

The Vikings benefited from Jenna Dominguez's 2 goals, one of which came on a penalty kick in the first half. Stephanie Howe added a goal while Alicia White served 2 assists. Keeper Emma Harkleroad made 4 saves in net.

Geneva went up 3-0 with 35 minutes left in the second half before surrendering 2 goals, which gave the Vikes a goal advantage mark of 55-3 on the season.

West Aurora 7, Bolingbrook 0: The Blackhawks (13-1) made it 13 straight with a strong performance by Audrey Stephens, who garnered a hat trick in nonconference action. Riley O'Brien had 1 goal and 1 assist while Kiara McPhearson, Marlene Sanchez and Mackenzie Thompson also scored goals. Gracie Prather led with 2 assists while Olivia McPhearson and Katherine Stephens added 1.

CL South 9, Larkin 0: The Gators improved their record to 10-1-1 and won the Larkin Invite over the host Royals in dominant fashion at Memorial Field. Jillian Brokhof delivered a hat trick while Grace Massat totaled 2 goals and 1 assist. Jenna Ross posted 1 goal and 2 assists. Also scoring goals were Jess Schoenfeldt (1 assist), Courtney Sengstock and Emily Warren (1 assist). Anna Wruck added 1 assist.

St. Charles East 2, Palatine 0: In Barrington, the Saints (8-1-3) won Group E play of the Naperville Invite thanks to strong defensive play and goalkeeping. Offensively, Chantel Carranza and Kaitlyn Dziubinski lit the lamp in the second half to advance to the round of 8. Rose Stackhouse and Tory Schumann each had assists.

Elgin loses in championship: The Maroons (6-6-3) fell to Lake Zurich 4-0 to take home second place at the Prospect Invite after beating Chicago U-High 2-0. Hayly Munoz and Kyle Graves notched 2 goals while Sofia Mari and Guadalupe Sanchez each had assists. Keeper Hannah Erickson had 9 saves in that game and 17 in total for the day.

Cary-Grove 7, Richmond-Burton 0: In nonconference action, the Trojans (7-2) picked up a win behind Kelly Stayart's hat trick. Also scoring goals for C-G were Natalie Gallant, Kelli Ives, Isabelle Robinson and Madigan Baker.

Kaneland splits PKs at Monroe: The Knights (6-5) lived and died by penalty kicks on Saturday at the Monroe Tournament in Wisconsin. To get into the championship game against Highland Park, Kaneland defeated host Monroe 4-3 in penalty kicks to settle a scoreless match. In the final, Abbie Lomahan's goal on an assist from Abby Taylor in the 44th minute gave the Knights a 1-0 lead but Highland Park answered in the 57th minute and later won the shootout 3-0.