Chicago Red Stars pick up home-opener win

Chicago gained three points after defeating FC Kansas City 1-0 in the Red Stars 2017 home opener at Toyota Park.

From the kick off, Chicago used their midfield strength to control the ball for most of the first half, gaining their first opportunity five minutes in. Captain Christen Press was able to take a shot from the top of the 18-yard box, but grazed the fingertips of Kansas City's goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart.

With the Red Stars continuing to take control of the game, more opportunities unfolded. In the 24th minute, Julie Ertz -- playing in an attacking midfield position -- ran up on a ball toward the end line. Ertz controlled and crossed it into the box for Press to take a one-touch shot, but the ball fell for Barnhart.

Minutes later, Short found herself alone with the ball on the flank and sent a cross toward the 6-yard box where Ertz was there to head the ball, but Barnhart made the diving save.

The Red Stars earned their first goal of the 2017 campaign minutes before halftime when Sofia Huerta took the ball toward the end line and crossed to Ertz along the 6-yard box. Ertz was able to easily slotted the ball past the goalkeeper for her first Red Stars goal since 2014, ending the half leading, 1-0.

The Red Stars continued to control possession to begin the second half. In the 49th minute, Ertz was taken down in the box, earning the first penalty kick for Chicago. Press stepped up to take it, but her shot went wide of the right goal post.

Press continued to be a threat as she received the ball in the attacking third, used her skill to dribble around Barnhart, but her shot narrowly missed, hitting the near post. This would be the Red Stars final scoring attempt, as they earned the shutout in the 1-0 victory over Kansas City.