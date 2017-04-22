Baseball: Moe pitches Grayslake Central past Woodstock

Sophomore Coby Moe fanned nine in a complete-game effort Saturday, helping host Grayslake Central to a 7-3 victory over Woodstock in a nonconference high school baseball matchup.

Moe allowed no earned runs and scattered 4 hits in picking up his third win this spring.

The Rams made the most of their 5 hits in the game as Benton Troehler and Ben Kordek both drove in a pair of runs and Ben Fitzgerald scored 3 runs.

The game was tied at 3 in the bottom of the fifth, when the Rams scored 4 runs on the way to their 12th win of the season.

Grant 3, Deerfield 1: Zach Biegel doubled and drove in 2 runs, and starter Christian Nesterowicz got his first victory as the Bulldogs won a nonconference contest at home.

Ben Kusiak tossed 2⅓ relief innings and earned a save, and Jake Mitchell came up with an RBI single for Grant (13-6).

Warren 7, McHenry 4: Matt Temaner and Lucas Schmitt both had 3 hits, with Temaner scoring 3 runs and Schmitt driving in 4 in nonconference action.

The Blue Devils (11-5) also got doubles from brent Tunelius and Bobby Miller as Jack McCullough earned a pitching victory and Jeff Stajduhar picked up a save.

Carmel drops two: The Corsairs came up short twice against Joliet Catholic in East Suburban Catholic Conference play, 7-2 and 4-1.

The Corsairs (7-5) were leading 1-0 in the second game before an error led to 4 runs for the Hilltoppers in the top of the seventh inning.

In the first game, Carmel was limited to singles from Eddie Pietschmann, Aidan Zawaski and Tony Baumgart.

Vernon Hills 7, Reavis 1 (8 inn.): Kyle Fasbinder tossed 5 scoreless innings and Cougars reliever Ryan Larsen kept in that way through the end of 7 innings.

And then, in top of the eighth inning, the Vernon Hills bats heated up in a hurry.

A walk from Joe Rangel (2-for-4) and singles by Drew Winegardner (2-4) and Nick Marras (1-4) set the stage. Brad Larsen had a 2-run double, and after Sam Brandl walked to reload the bases, Caleb Thomson was hit by a pitch to force in courtesy runner Brian Duffley.

Pinch hitter Jake Morris then doubled to drive in Larsen and Brandl. After Brennan Reback was retired, Matt Gramins (2-4) walked to again load the bases, and Rangel, in his second at-bat of the inning, plated both Morris and Thomson.

Ryan Larsen allowed 1 run in the bottom of the inning to earn the win for Vernon Hills (10-10-1).

Wauconda 3, Rockton Hononegah 0: Trevor Sefcik had 2 of the Bulldogs' 6 hits and also drove in 2 runs as Wauconda got 6 shutout innings from starter Marcus Keller in earning a nonconference win.

Stevenson 3, Lake Forest 1: Jack Housinger had 2 RBI and Henry Marchese scored all 3 runs for the Patriots (10-7).

Brandon Ward doubled for Stevenson, which saw Michael Thon (4 IP, 3H) get the win and Daniel Lubelfeld (1 IP, no hits) get a save in North Suburban Conference play.

Lake Zurich 3, Schaumburg 1: In his first varsity start, freshman pitcher Noah DeLuga got a win on the mound with 6 strikeouts in six innings.

Tyler Snep had a double and drove in a run for the Bears, who move to 14-5 on the season.

Huntley 11, Grayslake North 0: Grayslake North had 4 errors in the loss.