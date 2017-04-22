Baseball: Hedmark leads Dundee-Crown past Cary-Grove

Erik Hedmark limited Cary-Grove to 4 hits over six innings Saturday as Dundee-Crown earned a 12-3 Fox Valley Conference baseball win over the Trojans.

Hedmark, who struck out 4 and walked 2, also went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Chargers (7-8, 4-8) and drove in a run.

Jonathan Mays added 3 hits and 4 RBI for D-C while Conor Ryan drove in 3 runs.

Ryan Ignoffo and Luc Bressett had doubles for Cary-Grove (13-5, 8-4).

CL Central 2, Hampshire 1: Matt Jachec was the tough-luck loser for Hampshire (6-12-1, 2-10) in this FVC game. He allowed only 4 hits and no earned runs in 5 innings of work. Noah Schrader and Kevin Michaelsen had 2 hits each for the Whip-Purs.

CL South 5, Prairie Ridge 1: Brian Fuentes had 2 hits with a double and an RBI and Nick Wolski added a double and an RBI for Crystal Lake South (17-1, 8-1) in its FVC win. Kyle Lang picked up the win for the Gators allowing just 5 hits with 3 strikeouts and no walks.

West Aurora 13, Streamwood 2: Dustin Tomas threw a 6-hitter with 4 strikeouts and no walks and had 2 hits with a double and an RBI to lead the Blackhawks (4-12, 3-3) to an Upstate Eight win. Cam Zimmerman and David Woods each drove in 2 runs for West Aurora. Jesse Rico had 2 doubles and an RBI for Streamwood (7-8, 2-6).

Geneva 7, West Chicago 0: Sean Baumgartner had a triple and 3 RBI while Dominic Guido and Josh Rose each added 2 hits for Geneva (11-5, 7-2) in its UEC win. Noah Davison was the winning pitcher for the Vikings.

Glenbard East 11, Batavia 5: Brent Norkus (2B) and Michael Downs each had 2 hits for Batavia (5-9, 4-7) in this Upstate Eight loss.

South Elgin 10, Elgin 2: Matt Sweitzer (3B, RBI), Jack Watkins (2 hits, 2B, 4 RBI) and Patrick Keaty (2 hits, RBI) led South Elgin (8-2, 6-0) to this UEC win. Jack Stancl was the winning pitcher for the Storm. Kyle Coates had a double for Elgin (3-13, 2-7).

St. Charles East 12, East Aurora 6: Joe Sciarrino drove in 3 runs and Justin Galante added a double and 2 RBI for the Saints (13-4, 8-1) in the Upstate Eight. Drew Conn went 5 innings in relief to earn the win on the mound.

Marmion 4, St. Francis 1: Collin Gibson allowed 4 hits with 8 strikeouts and 1 walk for Marmion (11-5, 7-2) in its Chicago Catholic League win. Jack Molenhouse, Chase Stanke, Bryce Burton and Elias Flowers drove in runs for the Cadets.

Huntley 11, Grayslake North 0: In nonconference action, Brad Maurer had 3 hits with a double and an RBI and Matt Rodriguez doubled with 4 RBI to lead Huntley (15-3). Joe Boland added 3 hits for the Red Raiders while Joe Rizzo, Brad Model and Kamrin Hoffmann had 2 hits each. Noah Konie allowed 2 hits in 5 innings of work with 3 strikeouts and no walks to earn the win.

Jacobs 6, Conant 0: Ryan McGorrian homered twice and had 4 RBI while Brad Demkovich added a solo home run to lead Jacobs (13-5) to a nonconference win. Liam Oreskovich added a double for the Golden Eagles. Matt Camp went 6 innings allowing 3 hits with 6 strikeouts and 3 walks to gain the win on the mound.

St. Edward 5, Genoa-Kingston 4: Daniel Falco had a triple and 2 RBI while Matthew Schimbke added a double and an RBI for the Green Wave (4-13) in nonconference action. Ethan Palomino was the winning pitcher.

Kaneland 12, Dunlap 2: Josh Norman had 3 hits while Jack Marshall, Luke Calabrese and Josh Pollastrini (3B) added 2 each as Kaneland (10-7) earned the nonconference win. Grant Thomas was the winning pitcher.

Elgin Academy 9, Aurora Christian 5: Jonathan Cruz (3 hits) and Ethan Plantz (2 hits, 4 RBI) each had triples to lead Elgin Academy (11-2) to this nonconference win. Justin King was the winning pitcher. Tanner Dissell had a double and Sam Tickel 2 hits for Aurora Christian (8-6).