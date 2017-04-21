Rondo's broken thumb catches Bulls by surprise

The Bulls-Celtics series took a significant twist Friday morning when the Bulls announced point guard Rajon Rondo would be sidelined indefinitely with a broken right thumb.

The injury happened during Tuesday's Game 2 in Boston, but there was virtually no evidence of Rondo being injured, either late in the game or during the past two off days. Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg suggested Rondo thought he just jammed the thumb, but suspected it was worse after practicing Thursday.

"It happened sometime in the third quarter," Hoiberg said. "It sounds like he was swiping up for the ball. He either hit the ball or (Kelly) Olynyk's elbow and that's where the fracture occurred. It shows the toughness of Rajon Rondo to continue to fight through and battle and play pretty much the rest of that game."

The Bulls said the injury does not require surgery. There's a possibility he tapes it up and plays, but there's a better chance Rondo doesn't play again in this series. Hoiberg said Rondo's right wrist is in a cast and he'll be re-evaluated in a week to 10 days. He also said it's too soon to speculate if Rondo would be ready if the Bulls advance to the second round.

"We're going to miss him, the pace that he sets for the team, the leadership that he brings, and the way that he plays," Butler said. "We've still got to go out there. We're expected to win. We know what we're capable of. I guess we're doing this for him now."

Jerian Grant started in Rondo's place, with Michael Carter-Williams coming off the bench. The Bulls' offense certainly wasn't sharp at the start of Game 3, but it's tough to say how much of that was not having Rondo and how much was the Celtics turning up the defensive energy facing a must-win situation. Hoiberg tried a no-point guard lineup late in the second quarter.

Rondo's stellar play was one of the major storylines of the two games in Boston. He averaged 11.5 points, 10 assists and 8.5 rebounds and tied the Bulls franchise record for assists in the playoffs with 14 in Game 2. Rondo spent the first nine years of his NBA career with the Celtics.

Rondo was on the bench in street clothes Friday and available to help out his replacements.

"I had a good talk with him last night," Hoiberg said. "He just talked about helping lead the young guys that are going to get the opportunity to fill in for him. He's a pro, he'll be there for them. I guess his spirits are as high as they can be when you're going through this type of situation."

Boston coach Brad Stevens recognized how well Rondo has played, but pointed out the Bulls didn't rely on one guy during Games 1 and 2.

"We've been hurt by Rondo, but we've been hurt by (Jimmy) Butler, we've been hurt by (Dwyane) Wade, we've been hurt by (Bobby) Portis, (Nikola) Mirotic, (Paul) Zipser, (Robin) Lopez -- go down the line, we've been hurt by them," Stevens said. "So obviously we're going to have to play well regardless of who's on the floor."