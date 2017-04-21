Healthy Goldman, Hicks would give Bears destructive duo in 2017

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks celebrates after a sack during an October 2016 game. In his first year with the Bears, Hicks proved to be one of the franchise's best free-agent pickups in recent years. A healthy return of nose tackle Eddie Goldman would give the Bears two-thirds of a formidable front. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer, October 2016

In his first year with the Bears, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks proved to be one of the franchise's best free-agent pickups in recent years.

Hicks was signed to a two-year, $10 million contract to anchor the Bears' base 3-4 as a run-stuffer at left end. But he provided much more than that and wound up as the team's defensive MVP.

Hicks tied for second on the team with a career-best 7 sacks, and he led the team with 18 quarterback pressures and forced a team-best 2 fumbles. The 6-foot-5, 336-pound Hicks was fourth with 71 tackles, more than twice as many as the next Bears D-lineman.

Hicks was on the field for a whopping 931 plays in 2016, 86.6 percent of the Bears' defensive snaps.

Hicks and 2015 second-round nose tackle Eddie Goldman should have been a destructive duo in 2016. But the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Goldman only played in six games and was limited to 198 snaps. His high-ankle sprain in Week 2 was aggravated throughout the season and adversely affected his play even when he was able to suit up.

Goldman still made 24 tackles and had 2½ sacks, but much more was expected after a rookie season that included 4½ sacks and 39 tackles. A healthy Goldman, who is just 23 years old, could anchor the Bears' D-line for several years.

Steady, versatile, journeyman Mitch Unrein was second on the defensive line with 436 snaps and started nine games, but he would serve the Bears better as a backup.

Third-round end Jonathan Bullard was a disappointment, showing only flashes of talent while playing 296 snaps. The Bears haven't given up on the 6-foot-3, 290-pound Bullard's ability to become an effective player, but that won't prevent them from drafting someone better.

Backup end Cornelius Washington left for Detroit via free agency and massive (6-foot-3, 359 pounds) nose tackle John Jenkins was added. Will Sutton, a third-round pick in 2014, suffered a season-ending ankle injury midway through the 2016 season, and C.J. Wilson was re-signed. But neither are roster locks, so the Bears could use more depth.

