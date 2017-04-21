Healthy Goldman, Hicks would give Bears destructive duo in 2017

In his first year with the Bears, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks proved to be one of the franchise's best free-agent pickups in recent years.
Hicks was signed to a two-year, $10 million contract to anchor the Bears' base 3-4 as a run-stuffer at left end. But he provided much more than that and wound up as the team's defensive MVP.
Defensive linemen drafted by the Bears in the last 10 yearsYear Rd. Player, Pos. School
2016 3 E Jonathan Bullard Florida
2015 2 T Eddie Goldman Florida St.
2014 2 T Ego Ferguson LSU
3 T Will Sutton Arizona State
2013 6 E Cornelius Washington Georgia
2011 2 T Stephen Paea Oregon State
2010 4 E Corey Wootton Northwestern
2009 3 T Jarron Gilbert San Jose State
4 E Henry Melton Texas
2008 3 T Marcus Harrison Arkansas
7 E Ervin Baldwin Michigan State
2007 2 E Dan Bazuin Cent. Michigan
Hicks tied for second on the team with a career-best 7 sacks, and he led the team with 18 quarterback pressures and forced a team-best 2 fumbles. The 6-foot-5, 336-pound Hicks was fourth with 71 tackles, more than twice as many as the next Bears D-lineman.
Hicks was on the field for a whopping 931 plays in 2016, 86.6 percent of the Bears' defensive snaps.
Hicks and 2015 second-round nose tackle Eddie Goldman should have been a destructive duo in 2016. But the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Goldman only played in six games and was limited to 198 snaps. His high-ankle sprain in Week 2 was aggravated throughout the season and adversely affected his play even when he was able to suit up.
Goldman still made 24 tackles and had 2½ sacks, but much more was expected after a rookie season that included 4½ sacks and 39 tackles. A healthy Goldman, who is just 23 years old, could anchor the Bears' D-line for several years.
Steady, versatile, journeyman Mitch Unrein was second on the defensive line with 436 snaps and started nine games, but he would serve the Bears better as a backup.
Third-round end Jonathan Bullard was a disappointment, showing only flashes of talent while playing 296 snaps. The Bears haven't given up on the 6-foot-3, 290-pound Bullard's ability to become an effective player, but that won't prevent them from drafting someone better.
Backup end Cornelius Washington left for Detroit via free agency and massive (6-foot-3, 359 pounds) nose tackle John Jenkins was added. Will Sutton, a third-round pick in 2014, suffered a season-ending ankle injury midway through the 2016 season, and C.J. Wilson was re-signed. But neither are roster locks, so the Bears could use more depth.
