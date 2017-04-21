Bulls can't get offense clicking, blown out by Boston in Game 3

Facing an 0-2 deficit in the series, the Boston Celtics lit it up from long range and beat the Bulls 104-87 on Friday at the United Center. The Bulls shot just 39.3 percent from the field. Associated Press

After losing the first two games of the series at home, the Boston Celtics responded with a strong all-around effort and beat the Bulls 104-87 on Friday at the United Center.

The Bulls fell behind by 20 points early in the second quarter, got as close as 1 point, but couldn't keep up the pace. Playing without the injured Rajon Rondo, the Bulls managed just 14 assists, the same number Rondo had in Game 2. The Bulls shot just 39.3 percent from the field. On the other side, Boston knocked down 17 of 37 shots from 3-point range.

Dwyane Wade led the Bulls with 18 points. Jimmy Butler missed 12 of his first 13 shots and finished with 14. Center Al Horford led the Celtics with 18 points.

Game 4 is Sunday at the United Center, starting at 5:30 p.m.