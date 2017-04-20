Softball: Perkins' RBI lifts Stevenson

Carly Perkins' walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Stevenson's softball team to a 7-6 win over Lake Forest in North Suburban Conference action Thursday.

Mic Faunce and Anna Fossier each had 3 hits for the Patriots.

With the score tied 6-6, Fossier led off the Stevenson seventh with a double. Gina Shanley bunted her to third, and Perkins singled up the middle for the game-winning RBI.

It was Perkins' second hit and second RBI of the game. Fossier scored twice.

Libertyville 15, Wauconda 0: The Wildcats jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the nonconference game.

Libertyville (15-2) has scored 60 runs in its last six games and 39 runs in its last 11 innings. Leading the way offensively were Kenzie Rother (3-for-4, double, 3 RBI), Sam Hilldale (3-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBI), Hannah Heraty (1-for-1, double, 2 RBI), Sarah Hoyer (2-for-2, 2 RBI) and Sarah Bennett (2-for-2, 2 RBI).

Heraty (12-2) pitched 3 innings, striking out three, not walking a batter and yielding 2 hits.

"Full team win with contributions from all," Libertyville coach Elissa Wisniewski said.

Antioch sweeps North Chicago: The Sequoits won 12-0 and 13-1 in the Northern Lake County doubleheader to improve to 10-3.

Stephanie Bonaguidi pitched 3 innings, striking out eight, in a four-inning no-hitter in Game 1. Carlie Gaylord doubled, tripled and drove in 2 runs. Kaylee Schreiner also had 2 RBI.

In Game 2, Kayla Burkhart doubled and Deighton Butenschoen tripled. Butenschoen was 2-for-2 with 4 RBI, and Annie Wagner went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Hannah Cook got the win with 7 strikeouts in 3 innings.

Deerfield 8, Vernon Hills 3: The Warriors scored 5 runs in the fifth to erase a 2-0 deficit in the Central Suburban contest.

Nicole Pieper had a double for Vernon Hills, and Meg Finerty had a pair of RBI.

Grant 12, Mundelein 6: At Bandits Stadium in Rosemont, the Bulldogs won the nonconference game to improve to 13-2.