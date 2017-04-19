Softball: Schuda helps Carmel edge Antioch

hello

Sydney Schuda earned the win, as Carmel Catholic's softball team edged visiting Antioch 3-2 in nonconference action Wednesday.

Schuda, Karina Falkstrom and Lauren Caffarelli each singled and scored a run for the Corsairs (12-4).

Jill Foote singled and scored both runs for Antioch (8-3), which suffered its second loss in as many days.

Vernon Hills 14, Niles North 2: The Cougars had 3 hits apiece from Jess Salerno, Alexi Viviano (double), Mackenzie Mahler and winning pitcher Hannah Monteith.

Rachel Wright homered, singled and drove in 3 runs. Vernon Hills (4-9) also got 2 hits each from Sara Lenzi, Tatiana Guletsky (3 RBI) and Madison Johnson. Meg Finerty had a triple.

Libertyville 16, Stevenson 0: Hannah Heraty homered, doubled and finished 4-for-5 with 3 RBI, as the Wildcats remained undefeated in the North Suburban.

Heraty (11-2) also pitched a 6-inning complete game, striking out 11 and not walking a batter. Sam Hilldale was 3-for-3 for Libertyville (14-2, 5-0), while Emily Hilldale and Sarah Hoyer were both 2-for-4. Franny Quenan was 1-for-2 with 3 RBI, and Ally Flores finished 1-for-2 as well.

Vera Pflugradt was 2-for-3 with a double for Stevenson (4-10, 1-5).

Stevenson 23, Waukegan 2: On Tuesday, Emma Oriatti homered and drove in 5 runs, and Alyssa Pauly also had 5 RBI for the host Patriots in the North Suburban game.

Oriatti, Pauly and Mic Faunce (triple) each had 4 hits for Stevenson. Ilyssa Muise was the winning pitcher.