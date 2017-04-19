Girls water polo: Conant nets share of West title

Conant clinched at least a share of the Mid-Suburban West girls water polo title by topping host Fremd 8-5 on Wednesday. Olivia Olszewski led all scorers with 5 goals for the Cougars and also drew 2 ejections, and goalie Cam Rosas had 12 saves and 2 assists.

Lauren Streitmatter, Emily Kini, Paulina Pappas and Meghan Helsdingen each scored for the Vikes (8-13, 5-4).

Paulina Chowaniec contributed 7 steals for Conant (14-6, 8-1).

• Barrington stayed within 1 game of West leader Conant with a 13-5 victory against visiting Hoffman Estates.

Heidi Pallan (4 goals) and Nicole Runtz and Sam Tabert (2 each) led the scoring for the Fillies (15-4, 7-2) and goalie Alyssa Hawe stopped 3 shots.

Abby Fuscone had 3 goals and goalie Benita Varanauskaite stopped 10 shots for the Hawks (2-16, 0-9).

• Sidney Rosenblum, Hannah Pearson, Ingrid Hay and Kailey Cordova each came up with 3 goals to help visiting Schaumburg (12-7, 5-4) prevail 13-5 against Palatine in the MSL West. Meghan Woell scored twice for the Pirates (4-21, 2-7).

• Kristen Burger had 8 goals to help Maine West (18-3) roll past Taft 11-2 in a nonconference matchup.

• Colleen Doyle (5 goals) and Gracie Dix (4) led the way for MSL East champ Prospect (18-5, 9-0) in an 11-3 victory against Buffalo Grove.

Dasha Yermol, Sarah Harner and Diana Morosan each scored for the Bison (8-11, 4-4).

• Karolina Niemiec and Katie Lindgren both scored twice to power Hersey's 8-5 victory over Elk Grove in MSL East action. Emily Van Grinsven made 8 saves for the Huskies (16-2, 7-2).

Alyssa Bonilla and Gillian Guerra finished with 2 goals apiece for Elk Grove (9-9, 3-5).