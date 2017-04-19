Boys water polo: Buffalo Grove stays unbeaten in MSL East

Buffalo Grove's boys water polo team was outscored 4-1 in the fourth quarter but managed to extend its unbeaten streak against MSL East opponents with an 8-7 victory over visiting Prospect on Wednesday.

Eid Shahatit and Kevin Carr both had 3 goals to lead the way for the Bison (18-6, 9-0), who'd already clinched the MSL title game berth and now have also clinched an outright divisional championship.

Dan Macina led the way for Prospect (8-12, 5-4) with 4 goals.

• Jack Casey, Brian Prior and D.J. Meyers each scored 3 goals to help Hersey post a 17-7 victory over Elk Grove in MSL East play.

Junior captain R.J. Quinn also had a pair of goals as Hersey improved to 14-5 overall and 7-2 in the East.

Nick Rosenorn paced the Grenadiers (8-13, 4-5) with 5 goals.

• A pair of goals from junior Matt Soltau late in the third quarter gave host Schaumburg some separation in an 11-8 victory over Palatine.

Soltau finished with 4 goals and sophomore Ryan Gustafson had 3 as the Saxons improved to 9-11 and 4-5 in the MSL West.

Senior T.J. May (3 goals) and junior Sean O'Brien (2) led the scoring effort for Palatine (4-13, 3-6).

• Visiting Fremd earned a 9-6 victory at Conant to improve to 10-8 overall and 5-4 in the MSL West. Conant (11-4, 6-3) remains in second place in the division, 1 game ahead of the Vikings.