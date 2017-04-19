Baseball: Splett pitches Wheeling past Hersey

hello

Wheeling's Jack Splett tossed a complete-game 2-hitter with 9 strikeouts and no walks as the visiting Wildcats stayed perfect in Mid-Suburban East baseball with 4-0 victory over host Hersey on Wednesday.

At the plate, Splett and Mike Wiase both finished 2-for-4 with a double for Wheeling (8-6-1, 5-0). Wildcats leadoff man Kyle Bullock scored twice, and Brian Maloney also drove in a run.

Hersey's record slipped to 4-9-1 overall and 1-4 in the East.

Barrington 11, Conant 0: Brooks Gosswein fanned 11 and allowed 2 hits in 6 innings to help the MSL West leaders stay unbeaten in the league.

Will Yorton doubled twice and drove in 4 runs for visiting Barrington (15-4, 5-0). Other big producers included David Mitchell, Jeff Korus and Justin Walker, each with 2 hits.

Jack Reiger had a double for Conant (6-9, 2-3).

Prospect 6, Rolling Meadows 4: Cleanup hitter Grant Whitebloom went 3-for-4 and drove in 2 runs to help the visiting Knights (8-6, 5-0) stay perfect in the MSL East.

John Czseslowski earned a win after allowing 2 earned runs over 5 innings, and Frankie Mack tossed the final 2 innings for Prospect. Richie Baszek (2 hits) and Grant Zellmer both scored twice for the Knights.

Palatine 3, Hoffman Estates 2: The Pirates got a run-scoring sacrifice bunt from John Weber in the fifth inning to take the lead, and Palatine (9-7, 4-1) made it hold up the rest of the way in the MSL West.

That made a winner of Palatine junior starter Evan Daly, who allowed 6 hits with 4 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Dylan Bloom finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Jim Kliver also drove in a run for visiting Hoffman Estates (3-8, 2-3). Jon Keller took the loss but only allowed 3 hits and had 7 strikeouts in 6 innings.

Buffalo Grove 6, Elk Grove 3: The visiting Bison put up 4 runs in the third inning and T.J. Constertina earned a 2-inning save in relief of winning pitcher Jack Vaselaney in MSL East play.

The Bison (11-1-1, 4-1) had 2-hit efforts from Chase Marsh (2 RBI) and Riley Rundquist (double), and Mike Gran scored twice.

Ryne Singsank doubled as part of a 3-for-3 effort Elk Grove (4-10, 0-5). Zach Schwartz drove in 2 runs for the Grens and Ryan Uehara had a pair of hits.

Fremd 12, Schaumburg 3: The visiting Vikings broke open a close game by scoring 8 runs in the sixth inning.

Eric Bennes drove in a 2 runs in that rally with a single, and Luke Seidel and Connor Giusti also had hits in the frame.

Victor Fujiu earned the win with a complete game for Fremd (6-9, 2-3); he struck out five and allowed 6 hits.

Tommy Larsen tripled and Tyler Fredrickson and Nick Calip had doubles for Schaumburg (5-10, 0-5).

Leyden 4, Downers Grove South 1: The visiting Eagles scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on a double from Nick Herrera and added a couple more runs in the inning on their way to a West Suburban Gold victory.

Josh Cubon (double) and Matt Ozanic each had 2 hits for Leyden (7-2), which got 6 strong innings from winning pitcher Michael Wilms (6 K, 3 BB, 4 hits) and a perfect final inning from Kevin Nevarez, who earned a save.