Prep Sports
updated: 4/19/2017 10:43 PM

Baseball: Splett pitches Wheeling past Hersey

  Buffalo Grove catcher Tyler Rundquist gets ready to tag out Elk Grove's Ryan Uehara to end the first inning of Wednesday's game at Elk Grove.

      Buffalo Grove catcher Tyler Rundquist gets ready to tag out Elk Grove's Ryan Uehara to end the first inning of Wednesday's game at Elk Grove.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Buffalo Grove's Jack Vaselaney delivers during Wednesday's game at Elk Grove.

      Buffalo Grove's Jack Vaselaney delivers during Wednesday's game at Elk Grove.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Buffalo Grove catcher Tyler Rundquist celebrates after tagging out a runner at the plate to end the first inning of Wednesday's game at Elk Grove.

      Buffalo Grove catcher Tyler Rundquist celebrates after tagging out a runner at the plate to end the first inning of Wednesday's game at Elk Grove.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Elk Grove pitcher Xander Rojahn delivers during Wednesday's home game against Buffalo Grove.

      Elk Grove pitcher Xander Rojahn delivers during Wednesday's home game against Buffalo Grove.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Buffalo Grove shortstop John Carpinelli catches a flyball on the infield during Wednesday's game at Elk Grove.

      Buffalo Grove shortstop John Carpinelli catches a flyball on the infield during Wednesday's game at Elk Grove.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Buffalo Grove baseball coach Tim Miller leads his team during a game at Elk Grove.

      Buffalo Grove baseball coach Tim Miller leads his team during a game at Elk Grove.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Wheeling's Jack Splett tossed a complete-game 2-hitter with 9 strikeouts and no walks as the visiting Wildcats stayed perfect in Mid-Suburban East baseball with 4-0 victory over host Hersey on Wednesday.

At the plate, Splett and Mike Wiase both finished 2-for-4 with a double for Wheeling (8-6-1, 5-0). Wildcats leadoff man Kyle Bullock scored twice, and Brian Maloney also drove in a run.

Hersey's record slipped to 4-9-1 overall and 1-4 in the East.

Barrington 11, Conant 0: Brooks Gosswein fanned 11 and allowed 2 hits in 6 innings to help the MSL West leaders stay unbeaten in the league.

Will Yorton doubled twice and drove in 4 runs for visiting Barrington (15-4, 5-0). Other big producers included David Mitchell, Jeff Korus and Justin Walker, each with 2 hits.

Jack Reiger had a double for Conant (6-9, 2-3).

Prospect 6, Rolling Meadows 4: Cleanup hitter Grant Whitebloom went 3-for-4 and drove in 2 runs to help the visiting Knights (8-6, 5-0) stay perfect in the MSL East.

John Czseslowski earned a win after allowing 2 earned runs over 5 innings, and Frankie Mack tossed the final 2 innings for Prospect. Richie Baszek (2 hits) and Grant Zellmer both scored twice for the Knights.

Palatine 3, Hoffman Estates 2: The Pirates got a run-scoring sacrifice bunt from John Weber in the fifth inning to take the lead, and Palatine (9-7, 4-1) made it hold up the rest of the way in the MSL West.

That made a winner of Palatine junior starter Evan Daly, who allowed 6 hits with 4 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Dylan Bloom finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Jim Kliver also drove in a run for visiting Hoffman Estates (3-8, 2-3). Jon Keller took the loss but only allowed 3 hits and had 7 strikeouts in 6 innings.

Buffalo Grove 6, Elk Grove 3: The visiting Bison put up 4 runs in the third inning and T.J. Constertina earned a 2-inning save in relief of winning pitcher Jack Vaselaney in MSL East play.

The Bison (11-1-1, 4-1) had 2-hit efforts from Chase Marsh (2 RBI) and Riley Rundquist (double), and Mike Gran scored twice.

Ryne Singsank doubled as part of a 3-for-3 effort Elk Grove (4-10, 0-5). Zach Schwartz drove in 2 runs for the Grens and Ryan Uehara had a pair of hits.

Fremd 12, Schaumburg 3: The visiting Vikings broke open a close game by scoring 8 runs in the sixth inning.

Eric Bennes drove in a 2 runs in that rally with a single, and Luke Seidel and Connor Giusti also had hits in the frame.

Victor Fujiu earned the win with a complete game for Fremd (6-9, 2-3); he struck out five and allowed 6 hits.

Tommy Larsen tripled and Tyler Fredrickson and Nick Calip had doubles for Schaumburg (5-10, 0-5).

Leyden 4, Downers Grove South 1: The visiting Eagles scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning on a double from Nick Herrera and added a couple more runs in the inning on their way to a West Suburban Gold victory.

Josh Cubon (double) and Matt Ozanic each had 2 hits for Leyden (7-2), which got 6 strong innings from winning pitcher Michael Wilms (6 K, 3 BB, 4 hits) and a perfect final inning from Kevin Nevarez, who earned a save.

