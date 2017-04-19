Baseball: Dundee-Crown's Ryan 1-hits Cary-Grove

Connor Ryan threw a 1-hitter with 5 strikeouts and no walks Wednesday as Dundee-Crown defeated Cary-Grove 3-0 in Fox Valley Conference baseball action.

Jonathan Mays drove in 2 runs for the Chargers (6-7, 3-7) and Brett Buske had a double.

Ben Levicki had a double for Cary-Grove (12-4, 7-3). Matt McCumber took the loss on the mound.

CL Central 11, Hampshire 3: Carter Lawler (RBI) and Kyle Homa had doubles for Hampshire (6-10-1, 2-8) in this FVC loss.

St. Charles North 11, Larkin 0: Zach Mettetal and Connor Bizik (2B) each had 2 hits and 3 RBI for the North Stars (12-2, 5-1) in their Upstate Eight River win. Anthony Delisi (RBI), Tyler Mettetal and Tommy Nelsen added 2 hits each for SCN. Steve Hamer picked up the win on the mound, going 4⅓ innings and allowing 1 hit with 7 strikeouts and 4 walks. Gunnar Boley had a double for Larkin (7-9, 4-7).

Bartlett 2, West Chicago 1: In the UEC Valley, Max Smithberg threw a 1-hitter with 8 strikeouts and 2 walks for Bartlett (7-6, 2-2). David Jaske drove in both runs for the Hawks.

West Aurora 7, Glenbard East 2: Connor Palmby had 2 hits and 2 RBI while Charlie Griswold added a double for West Aurora (3-11, 2-2) in its UEC Valley win. Jacob Gray allowed 6 hits with 6 strikeouts and 1 walk to earn the win.

Elmwood Park 2, ACC 1: Kyle Czerak (RBI) and Mac Doherty each had 2 hits and Michael Bieterman added a double for Aurora Central (11-4-1, 3-2) in the Metro Suburban.

Bishop McNamara 5, Marmion 4: Bobby Pierce had 2 hits including a home run for Marmion (9-5, 5-2) in its Chicago Catholic League loss.

Metea Valley 6, Aurora Christian 0: Clark Turek had 2 hits for Aurora Christian (6-5) in nonconference action.

Streamwood 13, Elgin Academy 5: Michael Pawliewski (4 RBI) and Jose Aguilar (RBI) each had 4 hits to lead Streamwood (6-7) to a nonconference win. Ryan Fitzgerald added 2 hits and Colin Caminitti had 2 RBI for the Sabres. Dam Kuehl was the winning pitcher, allowing 4 hits with 7 strikeouts and 3 walks in 4 innings. Andrew Wilson had 2 hits with a double and 2 RBI for Elgin Academy (8-2).