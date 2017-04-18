Softball: Fremd rallies past Buffalo Grove

Fremd 5, Buffalo Grove 3: Winning pitcher Nikki Kehoe gave herself a lead with the bat and then went on to finish the game with her arm as Fremd rallied for a 5-3 win at Buffalo Grove in Tuesday's Mid-Suburban League crossover.

The Vikings trailed 3-1 going into their last at-bat but scored 4 runs in the top of the seventh capped by Kehoe's 2-run single that made it 5-3.

It was the second day in a row coach Josh Teschner's Vikings pulled out a conference game in the final inning. They scored 2 runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge Schaumburg 6-5 on Monday.

In addition to Kehoe (now 3-2 on the mound) on Tuesday, Lexi D'Ambrosio (2 RBI), Becca Uhrich, Reagan Schneider and Lexi D'Ambrosio also had hits for Fremd (7-3, 3-1).

Kehoe had 2 strikeouts while BG pitcher Alyssa DePhillips struck out three.

Katie Fontanetta (2 RBI), Lauren Beiersdorf and Jackie Bickhaus each had 2 hits for the Bison (8-7, 2-2) who also received an RBI from Samantha Hansen.

Schaumburg 5, Prospect 3: Schaumburg raised its record to 4-6 and 3-1 in the MSL West as senior Taylor Budrovic notched her second win with an 8-hitter and only 1 walk.

Alex Cook (2-for-4), Cate Poplar (2-for-4), Kaiden Jackson (3-for-4, double) and Michelle Birkholz (3-for-4, double) paced the offense for Schaumburg which also received doubles from Natalie Napier and Michaela Encarnacion.

Top hitters for the host Knights (4-4, 1-3) were Lauren Caldrone (2-for-4) and Colleen Palczynski (3-for-4), who belted a home run. Teammate Kailtyn Pancini added a double. Prospect freshman pitcher Claire Doherty (4-3) walked only 1 batter.

St. Viator 3, Rolling Meadows 2: Grace Kaiser (5-1) threw a 6-hitter with 8 strikeouts to earn the win over Lydia Schulz (4-6) as host Lions (8-2) scored 3 runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Mustangs (5-8) in the nonconference game.

A walk-off 2-run double by Adeline Swiderski ended the game that had been scoreless through five innings.

Highlighting the defensive efforts were Meadows center fielder Caroline Slowik and right fielder Parker Cavanaugh throwing runners out at the plate after fly outs.

St. Viator also threw out a runner on the bases when right fielder Maggie VanValkenburg turned a single into an out at first with a strong throw in the fifth inning.

Meadows scored twice in the sixth.

Mallory King doubled and Amanda Elkins was hit by a pitch. Slowik then doubled home a run and losing pitcher Lydia Schultz singled in another.

The Lions got a big defensive play from third baseman Jenna Breslin, who scooped up a swirling dribbler and flipped the ball home for the out.

That set the stage for the Lions' dramatic seventh inning.

Nicole Ardito, Maggie VanValkenburg and Cam VanValkenburg had consecutive singles which scored the first run. Haley Robinson then walked to loaded the bases. One out later, Swiderski doubled in the gap driving in the tying and winning runs. Cam VanValkenburg (double), Cece Kaiser (double) and Nicole Ardito each had 2 hits for the Lions.

Elk Grove 7, Ridgewood 5: The Grenadiers (9-4) received a complete game from Sabra Morton (4-2), who got the nonconference win with 8 strikeouts and no walks.

Katia Pendowski (2-for-3) had 5 of the Grens' 7 RBI, thanks to a 3-run homer in the first inning and a 2-run single in the fifth. Kylie Thomsen's solo home run and Keeley Cronin's sacrifice fly were the other RBI.

Haley Itzenthaler went 2-for-3 for EG with a triple while Leilani Rivera had a double.

Vernon Hills 4, Maine West 1: West pitcher Grace Feldkamp (1-2) and Allison Pearson had the only hits for the Warriors. Feldkamp had a triple and struck out nine for the host Warriors, who slipped to 4-6 and 2-1) in the CSL North.