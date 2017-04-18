Boys track: Prospect, Hoffman Estates win MSL divisional meets

The Prospect boys track and field team had all the bases covered on Tuesday at the Mid-Suburban East divisional meet.

The Knights won nine events, including three relays, in rolling to the East title with 226 points at Hersey's Roland Goins Stadium in Arlington Heights.

Junior Lawrence Knish won four events in helping Wheeling take second with 130 points. Next came Rolling Meadows (107 points), host Hersey (101), Buffalo Grove (93) and Elk Grove (13).

"We started off well and just kept building," said first-year Prospect coach Jay Renaud. "We've been using each meet as a stepping stone, and we took another step forward tonight."

Prospect got things rolling with by rolling to the 3,200 relay title in 8:19.72. Nate Cozine, Sean Sanaghan, Jack Terry gave anchor James Riordan a comfortable lead and he brought home the victory.

Riordan (1:56.75) later hit a personal best in holding off Buffalo Grove's Arturo Bautista (1:57.64) and Rolling Meadow's John Gerardi (1:58.72) to win the 800.

"We just wanted to take the win and keep building," said Riordan of the Knights' opening victory in the 3,200 relay. "In the 800 I just wanted to take it out fast and I kept going. I didn't feel anything down the home stretch … I just went with it."

Prospect sprint crew lost senior Anthony Kies to a season-ending injury last week, but the Knights didn't miss a beat on Tuesday.

Senior Nick Konstantinou, sophomore Tim Zalinski, Dante Cecala and senior Ian Arms powered the Knights to victories in the 400 relay (43.32) and 800 relay (1:30.54).

"We have a lot of athletes that are very versatile," said Konstantinou, who also took third in the 100 (11.50). "We have some guys get injured but we have been able to fill the spots."

Senior Jack O'Donnell added to the fun by winning the 3,200 (9:49.47) and taking second in the 1,600 (4:30.77). And Kevin Sherwood (51.32) and Jeff Snell (53.12) placed 1-3 in the 400.

Prospect also got it done in the field, with Billy Matzek (55-09) leading a sweep of the top three spots in shot put. The Knights senior then came back to take first in the discus (150-1).

James Estrella cleared 14-2 giving the Knights a first-place finish in the pole vault.

"Everyone knows their role very well," said Matzek. "And we went out and executed. We never try settling, we are always looking to do our best."

Knish also covered a lot of territory for Wheeling, holding off Prospect's Michael Shafis (6-3) to win the high jump by clearing 6-5.

Knish kept rolling on the track with victories in both the 110 high hurdles (15.88) and 300 low hurdles (40.62).

He capped his night by taking first in the 200 (22.95), holding off a challenge by Prospect's Arms (23.34).

"It's feeling pretty good so far," said Knish of his breakout year. "I'm not satisfied, but I am pleased. I just want to keep working."

"He is a kid that has dedicated himself to the weight room," said Wheeling coach Mike Kamedula of Knish. "He's focused and he trains year-round. Obviously we have some big goals for him."

Senior Jason Shannon (11.17) and senior Blake Greenberg (11.46) went 1-2 for the Wildcats in the 100, with Sinai Rodriguez taking second in the 400 (51.81) and Victor Witkowski adding a second place finish in the discus (147-10) to help pace the Wildcats.

John Gerardi, Mike Ultyro, Zach Olberg, and Matt Zieba combined to close the night in a big way for Rolling Meadows.

The quartet powered to a victory in the 1,600 relay (3:28.96).

"We are really happy with the time," said Gerardi of the Mustangs' attack. "We just have to keep working."

Jacob Krupa was denied a victory in the 3,200 finishing in second place, but the Hersey senior rebounded nicely in coming from behind in the final 100 meters to take first in the 1,600 (4:29.95).

"It hurt a lot but I just wanted to win one," said Krupa.

Dimitri Lomnick continued to impress in the jumps for Buffalo Grove.

The Bison senior took first in both the long jump (21-0.5) edging Prospect's Sherwood (21-0) for the title, he then came back to add a first place finish in the triple jump (43-07).

"Everything is starting to click," said Lomnick. "I did what I had to do to get first, and now it's about coming back strong in the next meet."

MSL West at Barrington: The host Broncos had an edge, thanks to a couple of winning relays.

But Hoffman Estates countered with junior Declan Rustay. He won the 100 dash in 11.14, the 200 in 22.50 and the 400 in a speedy 49.32.

And Rustay teamed with Anijel Jones, Dylan Kruezer and Daniel Banahan to win the 400 relay in 42.98.

Jaylen Alexander also won discus (157-2), and steady point production throughout the meet helped the Hawks to 189 points, just ahead of Barrington's 184.

Fremd was third at 118, followed by Palatine (97), Schaumburg (70) and Conant (18).

Barrington's Bart Susol, Stuart Middleditch, Jeff Hesselbein and Anthony Espinoza won the 3,200 relay in 8:38.39. In the 800 relay, the Broncos' Alec Andrea, Ray Niro, Peter Jackowski and Ellis Sawyer won in 1:31.97.

Junior Nick Laning took top honors in the 3,200, finishing in 9:48.51, and junior Kevin Curet won the 300 low hurdles in 41.03. Jackowski, a senior, won long jump at 21 feet.

Fremd senior Danny Peterson won the 800 run in 1:57.08, just ahead of Hoffman Estates senior Jack Worman (1:57.85). In the 1,600, the Vikings' Ed Worthem won in 4:24.18.

Fremd got a victory in the 1,600 relay as Jaden Jackson, Ben Konopka, Peterson and Worthem prevailed in 3:24.93. In the field events, Fremd had champions in sophomore James Leahy (pole vault, 12-3) and in shot put, where senior Ethan Hanson and Barrington senior John Stefan made 59-6 and Hanson won on throws.

Palatine senior Cordell Griffin won the high jump at 6-3, and senior Kendall Johnson took top honors in the triple jump (43-0).

Schaumburg junior Victor Olaitan won the 110 hurdles in 15.38.