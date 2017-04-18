Baseball: Keller, Hoffman Estates power past Rolling Meadows

Jon Keller put on a powerful display for Hoffman Estates' baseball team on Tuesday, homering twice and finishing with 4 RBI to lead the Hawks in a 12-5 victory over visiting Rolling Meadows in Mid-Suburban League play.

Keller homered in the second and third innings and also drove in a run via fielder's choice in the fourth.

Lucas Barnes, Dylan Bloom and Jim Kliver (3 RBI) each doubled for Hoffman Estates (3-7, 2-2). Barnes, Bloom and Nick Grybos all had 2 hits.

Zack Uchiek allowed 5 runs in 5 innings and got the victory, while Bloom tossed 2 scoreless relief inning for the Hawks.

Justin Thompson finished 2-for-3 with 2 RBI for Rolling Meadows (1-10, 0-4). Marco Perez also had 2 hits, including a double, and Nate Pardini went 2-for-3 and scored twice.

Wheeling 14, Lake Forest Academy 3 (5 inn.): Kyle Bullock came up with a 2-run homer in a 4-run second inning as the host Wildcats won for the second straight day, this time in a nonconference matchup.

Zach Yfantis also had 2-run single in the fourth as Wheeling (8-5-2) drew a total of 6 walks and swiped 5 bases.

Joey Sineni earned the win. He allowed 6 hits and worked the entire 5 innings.

Mike Wiase and Jack Splett (2-for-2, 2 walks) both finished with 2 RBI and Yfantis had a total of 3 for Wheeling.

St. Patrick 8, St. Viator 3: The host Shamrocks jumped out in front with a 6-run first inning and made it hold up against the Lions in East Suburban Catholic Conference play.

Hunter Johnson (double) and Casey Kmet both drove in 1 run for St. Viator (9-7, 1-3).

Marcus Wright (2-for-4, triple, 2 RBI) and Sam Correa (3-for-4, 3 runs) did much of the damage for St. Patrick.

Prospect 16, Fremd 0 (5 inn.): The visiting Knights lashed out for 8 runs in the first inning on their way to a Mid-Suburban League triumph that kept them unbeaten in conference play.

Ryan Howe led the effort for Prospect by finishing 4-for-5 with a homer and 4 RBI.

Other big producers included Richie Baszek (2-for-4, double, 2 RBI), Grant Zellmer (2-for-3, 2 doubles, 5 RBI) and Ryan Roggeman (homer, double, 3 RBI).

Howe was sharp on the mound as well, striking out six and walking just one while allowing 2 hits.

Prospect improved to 7-6 overall and 4-0 in the MSL after winning its second straight.

Fremd, which had hits from Eric Bennes and Tommy Josten, slipped to 5-9 and 1-3.

Maine West 2, Maine South 1 (9 inn.): Warriors starter Alex Zimmerman allowed 1 run on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts, and Matt Johnston got the win after tossing 2 innings of 1-hit relief.

Jacob Cabral finished 2-for-3 and scored both runs for Maine West (5-8). The decisive run in the ninth was unearned as Maine South had a total of 3 errors in the game.

Kyle Roscoe produced an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the game to extras.

Buffalo Grove 14, Schaumburg 1 (5 inn.): The visiting Bison plated 7 runs in the fifth inning to bring an early end to their MSL matchup.

Riley Rundquist had 2-run homer in the first inning, and Carter Gledhill doubled twice and drove in 2 runs.

Chase Marsh contributed a double in an 10-hit attack from BG (10-1-1, 3-1).

Starter John Carpinelli earned the victory after allowing 2 hits with 6 strikeouts through 4 innings. Andy Greenberg pitched 1 hitless and scoreless inning for the Bison.

Tommy Larsen had the only extra-base hit for Schaumburg (5-9, 0-4), a double.

Alden Hebron 3, Christian Liberty 1: The Chargers fell short in Northeastern Athletic Conference play despite solid pitching from Mark Cabrera as Christian Liberty out-hit Alden Hebron 6-4. Breckin Aiello had the only extra-base hit for Christian Liberty, a double.

Leyden 16, Ridgewood 10: The visiting Eagles improved to 6-2 after a powerful display that included 12 hits, including 2 doubles from Justin Aleman, a double from Michael Wilms (3-for-3) a triple from Nick Herrera and 5 RBI for Justin Borges.