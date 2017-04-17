Softball: Stevens' single sends Fremd home with win

Fremd was down to its last out with two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday.

With a 3-1 count, Grace Stevens made her final at-bat count in a big way.

The junior delivered a single to right to score Becca Uhrich and Anna Freveletti with the tying and winnings runs in Fremd's dramatic 6-5 Mid-Suburban West softball triumph over visiting Schaumburg.

The victory lifted the Vikings to 6-3 and 2-1 in the MSL West while Schaumburg slipped to 2-5 and 2-1.

Freveletti had a one-out single in the seventh, and with two outs Uhrich kept the Vikes alive with a double to set up Stevens' winning at-bat.

Winning pitcher Jess Mazur gave herself a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the first inning when she belted a grand slam. Mazur also had a double in the game while going 2-for-3 with 4 RBI.

Stevens went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and 1 run while Uhrich was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs.

Michaela Encarnacion and Natalie Napier were 2-for-3 with a run a RBI for the Saxons, who received 7 strikeouts from pitcher Michelle Birkholz.

Elk Grove 1, Prospect 0: This one was a pitchers' duel all the way.

When it was over, Elk Grove senior Kylie Thomsen (13 strikeouts, 4 hits) edged Prospect freshman Claire Doherty (4 strikeouts, 7 hits) on the Grenadiers' diamond.

"It was probably Kylie's best outing of the season," said Elk Grove coach Ken Grams. "She looked good."

Keeley Cronin drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the fourth inning. She stole second, took third on Sabra Morton's groundout and came home on Christina Di Maria's single to center.

Di Maria and Morton (double) each went 2-for-3 for the Grens who improved 7-3 and 1-3 in the MSL East.

Cate Meersman (2-for-3), Cassie Cunniff (1-for-3) and Lauren Caldrone (1-for-3) led the offense for Prospect (3-3, 1-2).

"Claire Doherty had a great performance on the mound for us," said Knights coach Krystina Leazer, who was facing her alma mater for the first time as a head coach. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to help her out this time with our bats."

Buffalo Grove 6, Rolling Meadows 0: Katie Fontanetta had a 2-run double to highlight a 4-run seventh inning for visiting Buffalo Grove in the MSL East contest.

Leading the offense for BG (8-5, 2-1) were Olivia Morini (2-for-4, double) and Lauren Beiersdorf (2-for-4).

Winning pitcher Alyssa DePhillips threw a 4-hitter and got the only run she needed in the third inning when Jackie Bickhaus crossed the plate when Morini reached on an error.

RM (4-6, 0-2) faces St. Viator (7-2) today.

Hersey 7, Wheeling 3: Sophomore Brianna Luciano (5-3) struck out a season-high 14 batters in six innings of work to get the win over visiting Wheeling (2-6, 0-3).

The Huskies (7-3, 2-2) were led on offense by Makayla Tsagalis who went 4-for-4 with a double.

Teammate Hannah Graff went 3-4 while Katie Wingerter contributed a 2-run double. Sarah Bailitz worked the final inning for Hersey's striking out two.

Conant 7, Hoffman Estates 6: Conant (5-2, 3-0) scored 4 runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge visiting Hoffman Estates (0-5, 0-2) in the MSL West contest.

Junior Jac Carlucci went the final 5⅔ innings to earn the win over freshman Emily Grossi.

Leading the Cougars' offense were Makenna McCarthy (2-for-4, 2 runs), Lauren Grzelak (2-for-3, 2 runs), Morgan Bihun (2-for-3, 3 RBI, 1 run), Carly Rossdeutcher (2-for-3, 4 RBI, double) and Maddy Meier (double).

Mary Bean went 2-for-4 for the Hawks while teammate Brynn Connelly had a double.