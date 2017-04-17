Boys water polo: Barrington, BG to meet in MSL championship

The matchup for the Mid-Suburban League's boys water polo championship is all set: Barrington against Buffalo Grove.

The Broncos wrapped up their second Mid-Suburban West championship in the last four seasons by topping their nearest divisional challenger, Conant, 11-7 on Monday.

Senior Mitch Gavars had 4 goals and 5 steals and Kyle Mitchell also had 4 scores for the the Broncos, who improved to 17-1 overall and 8-0 in the conference. Conant slipped to 11-3 and 6-2.

Goalie Harris Dibek helped keep the Cougars close by stopping 23 shots and Alec Burke scored 4 goals.

Buffalo Grove improved to 17-6 overall and is unbeaten in the MSL East after a 10-6 decision over Elk Grove.

Kevin Carr, Kenny Velu and Nick Roberts each had 3 goals to lead the way for Buffalo Grove, which trailed 5-2 at the half.

Nick Rosenorn paced Elk Grove (8-12, 4-4) with 3 goals.

Palatine 12, Fremd 11: Jerome Gabriel finished with a team-best 4 goals, including the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter, as host Palatine earned an MSL West win.

Dylan White had 3 goals for the Pirates (4-12, 3-5) and Glenn Ingebritson and T.J. May both had a pair.

Derek Warnstedt led all scorers for Fremd (9-8, 4-4) with 6 goals and Tarun Pothanker had 3.

St. Viator 13, Maine South 10: Stephen Battin finished with 4 goals and Tyler Coupe and Matt Frank both had a pair to help the Lions picked up a nonconference win as goalie Tim Bansfield stopped 4 shots.

Schaumburg 11, Hoffman Estates 3: The Saxons improved to 8-11 overall and 3-5 in the MSL West while the Hawks dropped to 1-20 and 0-8.

Hersey 16, Rolling Meadows 4: The Huskies improved to 13-5 overall and 6-2 in the MSL East, while the Mustangs dropped to 0-12 and 0-7.