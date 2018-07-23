Wheeling man killed after running himself over with truck

A 60-year-old Wheeling man died Sunday morning after running himself over with a large landscaping truck, police say.

Jose Cordoba, of the 1000 block of Beverly Drive, was driving the Ford F-450 truck with the door open when he fell out and was rolled over, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene when police and paramedics arrived about 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Todd Wolff said.

Cordoba had been using his brother's landscaping truck to move dirt at his home.

"It's just a freak accident," Wolff said.

Investigators with the Major Case Assistance Team, an organization of 22 suburban police departments, investigated. An autopsy is scheduled later today.